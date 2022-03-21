Jozanne Harris defends Sigma Run title

SAGICOR Sigma Corporate Run hosted the historic second of its two-weekend consecutive road races on Sunday, marking the culmination of its two in-person road race events in New Kingston this year.

The over 260 participants, separated into male and female categories, took on a double loop course (5.5 km). Last year's female winner Jozanne Harris successfully defended her title, completing the course in 23:15 minutes to better last year's time of 23:31 minutes. Second was Keshia Haughton in 28:29 while third was the energetic fifty-nine-year-old Dainty Lewis.

Following her victory Harris shared that the route was hard and mentally challenging, due to the many bends and exhaustion from competing in a race a day earlier.

Nineteen-year-old student of The University of the West Indies, Mona, Noel Ellis won the male race in 18:17 minutes, followed by seasoned 5K runner Kemar Lewis, with third going to sixteen-year-old Calabar student Keitho Downer.

Ellis, a former Campion College student athlete, said he trains a lot for long-distance events like the 5000m so he was comfortable with the route.

“After 2 km, I increased my pace and turn over to keep my legs steady. This is the first in a long time I am competing at the Sagicor Sigma Run but I did well then, for a youngster. It was a great season-opener time going into the National Championships to come,” Ellis said.

The Roger Chang Award for the Youngest Finisher was won by Dai'anna Brown of Reggae Marathon Runners Club, who covered the course in 41:07 minutes; the youngster also received the award last year.

This year, contributions have exceeded the initial target of $50 million as donations now stand at $52 million, with beneficiary Kingston Public Hospital looking to procure medical equipment using the funds raised. The Sigma road race, which started in 1999 in downtown Kingston, has now donated over $550 million to numerous beneficiaries.

Olympic hurdlers Megan Tapper and Hansle Parchment were the patrons for this year's run.