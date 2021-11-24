JPL announces Konnexx sponsorship

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) announced yesterday that it has secured a $10-million club sponsorship from Konnexx Services Limited for the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season that seeks to get under way next January.

The sponsorship was announced at a press signing at the Konnexx offices in Kingston yesterday.

Konnexx is the largest provider of telecommunications network infrastructure in the Caribbean region, with operations in Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Dominica, Anguilla, Bermuda, and other countries. The company also provides 360-degree electrostatic body sanitisers that may be used on match days.

Chris Williams, chairman of Professional Football Jamaica Limited, believes Konnexx is a welcome addition for the 2021-2 season.

“With Konnexx on board, we expect to accommodate vaccinated fans in the stands. The electrostatic technology services that they now provide to a number of organisations across the country would be quite beneficial to us,” Williams said.

Founder & CEO of Konnexx Services Dean Nevers, meanwhile, looks forward to supporting the Jamaica Premier League.

“Konnexx is excited to know that the players and fans will benefit from this partnership. We are successful in providing quality engineers to deploy first-world Internet, cable and ICT services across Jamaica and the Caribbean. Konnexx is about teamwork and outreach, and we support sports so our league can achieve growth and success,” he said.

Professional Football Jamaica is currently finalising commercialisation plans for the upcoming season.

Williams added, “We will maintain the single-venue strategy we had in the previous season, but explore the use of multiple facilities for the weekend games. For the 2021-22 season, we are targeting a duration of six months, with two rounds and the play-offs.”

Each club sponsor will be assigned to their respective clubs ahead of the season.