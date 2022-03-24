JPL tacticians impress Boyz Coach Paul Hall

Reggae Boyz senior team interim Head Coach Paul Hall says he was impressed with the level of coaching and the quality of footballers on display during last weekend's round of matches in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL).

He has emphasised that his coaching mantra is aligned to possession-based football, ball movement and quickly winning the ball back, and he says he intends to meet with JPL coaches with aims to creating a synergy between the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) and the country's top clubs.

“It was important for me to look at all the JPL games. There are some very good coaches out there that are trying to get the ball down and play, and trying to out-think each other. And I saw some very good coaches — there are 12 teams and I definitely saw 12 good coaches out there,” Hall, who is based in England, said during a JFF press conference on Tuesday.

“As well as looking at the players, I was also looking at the coaches and their habits, and I want to meet them all. I want to discuss football with them and see how they see the game because it's important we've got a relationship.

“I'd like to sit with all the managers in the JPL and speak about their young players and speak about how we can develop them to become better players,” added Hall, the holder of an English Premier League diploma in coaching development and UEFA 'B' Level 3 and UEFA 'A' coaching certification.

“The JFF has got to have a relationship with these coaches because… they are very much in a situation where they can hand us a player. We want them to develop, so we want to create a partnership. I saw some very good young players and some really good older players as well. The fruit is rich… I saw some really good competitive games,” he said.

Hall's Reggae Boyz, who are out of contention for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup Finals, are set to close out their failed campaign with a home match against El Salvador this evening, followed by a clash with Canada in Toronto on Sunday before returning to Kingston to host Honduras next Wednesday.

He said the matches will offer plenty of insight, with regards to local-bred players in the squad.

“We can't keep looking to England all the time, or to Spain or to wherever it is. Sometimes we got to look at what we got at home,” he told journalists.

“These players need the exposure to play with better players. I'm going to the Gold Cup, I'm going to the Nations League to go and try to drag this team, drag this federation forward. I just want to know who is going to come with me, and I've got to see everybody,” Hall said.

The Jamaicans are seventh in the eight-team Concacaf final-round qualifying with seven points from 11 matches, with Hall hunting his first win since taking over from Theodore Whitmore last December.

El Salvador are sixth with nine points.

Unbeaten Canada are top of the eight-team standing with 25 points, ahead of United States (21), Mexico (21), Panama (17) and Costa Rica (16). Honduras, with three points, are in last place.

The top-three nations in the region will progress automatically to the 2022 Fifa World Cup Finals, with the fourth-place finisher heading to an intercontinental play-off for one more spot to Qatar.

— Sanjay Myers