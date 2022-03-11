JPL teams tightly bunched at the top

Teams are tightly bunched at the top of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) as the first round of the competition comes to a close.

The top-three clubs are tied on 17 points with the fourth-place team just a point behind on 16.

Just a few weeks ago it appeared to be a two-horse race between the leaders Mount Pleasant FA and second-placed Waterhouse FC but both suffered losses, while red-hot Arnett Gardens ticked off four consecutive wins, reducing the gap to a mere goal difference.

Not to be left out are Dunbeholden FC, who have quietly gone about their business to remain on the coat-tails of the top three.

Champions Cavalier, who are in fifth place, are a little bit off the pace on 12 points, while former champions Portmore United complete the top six on 11 points.

With the season comprising two rounds plus play-offs, there remains enough time for teams in the bottom six to get themselves into contention. So all is not lost for the likes of Tivoli Gardens, Harbour View, Vere United, and Humble Lions.

The bottom two — Molynes United and Montego Bay United — are already in danger of being cut adrift and will be hoping they can somehow cling to the teams closest to them.

At the moment however, it is the top-four battle that is attracting most of the attention of JPL fans.

The records of the top two are almost identical. Both teams have played eight games, won five, drawn twice and lost once. They both have a goal difference of 11. Mount Pleasant have scored 18 and conceded seven, while Waterhouse have scored 17 and conceded six.

Arnett Gardens have surprised many with their performances so far in the first round. They have the same win, loss and draw record as the top two, but have scored fewer and conceded more goals to have a goal difference of five.

They have picked up 13 points from their last five games and have won the last four matches, which makes them the form team in the league at the moment.

On Saturday at 3:00 pm at Sabina Park, Waterhouse will face the improving Tivoli Gardens who have won their last two games, including a 3-1 thrashing of Mount Pleasant last weekend. Tivoli will be bubbling with confidence, which should make it a very challenging affair for Waterhouse FC.

The intrigue will intensify on Sunday when Mount Pleasant and Arnett Gardens lock horns, also at 3:00 pm at the same venue. The magnitude of a result for either team in this game cannot be understated. Both will be desirous of a win which should make this match an instant classic.

Dunbeholden will close this weekend's fixtures when they tackle the inconsistent Portmore United at 5:15 pm, after having seen what the top three would have done and what will be required to catch them.

—Dwayne Richards