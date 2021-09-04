JRA pistol shoot raises $250,000 for Rojea McCook's medical expenses

On Wednesday, August 18, the Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) presented a cheque for $250,000 to Jamaica College (JC) student Rojea McCook to assist with his battle to overcome Hodgkin's lymphoma — a serious but curable condition. The funds were raised at a recent pistol charity match hosted at the club's headquarters.

Speaking at the presentation at McCook's school, the club president, Major John Nelson (retired), said, “We know your problem is a major one, but our contribution will hopefully go a far way in helping.”

JC Principal Wayne Robinson, said, “Jamaica is a splendid country in so many ways. We are so grateful to the JRA for this gift and their corporate citizenship in this cause. Rojea has been an inspiration to us. His friends dedicated our recent graduation to him and we will remain with him as he conquers this.”

McCook came to the attention of the JRA when his mother Nadine Morris made a public plea for help that would allow her son to get the life-saving treatment that he needs. McCook started treatment in 2019 when he entered grade 10 and adapted quickly in order to continue in school with the help of his classmates. Although his challenges did not allow him to graduate this year, he optimistically maintained: “I am grateful for the support and appreciate all of the help.”

Also in attendance for the presentation of the cheque were Treasurer Ryan Bramwell, Secretary Michael Wilkinson and Second Vice-President Paul Shoucair.