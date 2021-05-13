JRC set to investigate dead heat in Kingston Cup

The regulatory arm of racing, the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), will be investigating the circumstances leading to the dead heat result of the ninth race on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

The ninth race on the day in question was the inaugural running of the Kingston Cup for three-year-old colts and geldings. After a close finish the placing judges declared that the result was a dead heat involving Further and Beyond, ridden by Dane Nelson and trained by champion Anthony Nunes, and Miniature Man, ridden by Dick Cardenas and trained by Jason DaCosta.

Since that dead heat result was posted by the placing judges, there has been much talk within racing circles, especially on social media regarding the decision of the dead heat. In addition to the swirl of talk, photographic images of the dead heat finish from both the side angle and the mirror image have also been making the rounds on social media.

The Jamaica Observer understands that the JRC in its investigation will be paying attention to the photo finish equipment, its calibration before the start of a race day along with equipment maintenance. The investigation will also be looking at all other aspects pertaining to the determination of race results at Caymanas Park.

Further, it is understood that the investigation will be a public hearing held in accordance with the Government's COVID-19 protocols and its final result will also be made public.

It should also be noted that an appeal by the connections of Miniature Man was lodged against the decision of the placing judges to determine the result a dead heat, but the JRC asserts that the appeal against the decision of the judges is not possible under the rules of racing.