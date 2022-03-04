Justin Burrowes wins twisted Caymanas Golf Classic

The Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) began the new season with an approved twist to its first event of the year which was played on Sunday at the Caymanas Golf Club.

Golfers who play in JGA events of 54 holes and over will received ranking points from the R&A (Royal & Ancient Golf Club), and the USGA (United States Golf Association) which will allow them to play in international events which are open to ranked golfers.

The JGA got permission to play the 54 holes over the normal three days or two days where the golfers will play 27 holes each day.

Justin Burrowes battled 15 other golfers, including three pros over the 54 holes to win the Men & Men Senior 0-6 category by eleven strokes after posting seven under par 209. He scored three over par 75 for round one, and five under par 67 for round two and three, respectively. He had some outstanding shots including a chip shot from the rough just beyond the putting green straight into hole number five during the final round.

Burrowes' score card was littered with 16 birdies and an eagle with the first half of the second round showing four birdies and no bogeys for a four under par 32. Overall there were just seven bogeys and two double bogeys at the end of his three rounds.

The top-five golfers in his category was completed by second-place Zandre Roye who shot 220 (69, 77, 74); fifteen-year old Ryan Lue 226 (79, 71, 76) and William Knibbs 226 (71, 76, 79) who tied for third, and Sean Morris 230 (75, 79, 76).

Burrowes had a lot to say about his game and the format afterwards.

“It was good. It was definitely a very long two days. It didn't really feel like two days, it felt like a whole week but it's golf and I love playing golf, so it's not that bad. It definitely is tough walking 27 holes in one day but I just try to enjoy it as best as possible.

“The first 18 holes yesterday I did not play as well as I wanted to. I hit a lot of good shots but I didn't quite just get it done and after the first 18 I kinda just got it together,” he stated.

According to him, the conditions “were not too tough”.

“ I think the greens were rolling pretty fast and they were also very firm so that was probably the toughest part. The wind surprisingly was not too strong considering I came out here in the week, like twice in the week, Wednesday and Friday and it was pretty windy, so I was expecting it to be pretty windy but it wasn't too bad,” noted Burrowes.

Orville Christie won the professional section ahead of Sean Green and Alan Graham. Christie shot 230 on the back of par 72 for round one and seven over par 79 for each of the other two rounds. Green's scores were 238 (82, 78, 78) while Graham shot 247 (84, 79, 84)

Christie said that the tournament had “been rough because I have not been in any shape recently to be playing on a golf course like this”.

“It's really tiring because the nature of this golf course is very hilly and also it's very humid and hot so I had to keep rehydrating myself. I am pretty much happy, not happy with the score but I am happy with the win.,” he said.

The golfers in the other categories played the normal 36 holes over two days.

Jodi Munn Barrow, president of the JGA, took the Ladies section easily with scores of 75 and 80 for a total score of 11 over par 155.

“Saturday was very good. I was very pleased with Saturday. Today was a little bit scrappy. I think maybe with everything going on I got a little bit distracted today but its a work in progress, so I will keep working at it and look forward to the next event,” said Munn Barrow.

The top players in the other categories were Men 0-6 Blue tees — Narada Black 151 (72, 79) and William Lee 159 (83, 76). Men & Men Senior 7-12 — Quentin Hugh Sam 165 (84, 81); William Mahfood (166 (82, 84) and Philip Gooden 167 (85, 82). Men & Men Senior 13-24 — Courtney Cephas 195 (95, 100), Delroy Anderson 196 (103, 93), Aubyn Ferguson 198 (102, 96). Men Super Senior — 151 (74, 77), Wayne Chai Chong 153 (75, 78) and Mike Boyd 158 (83, 76). Ladies 13-24 — Diane Hudson 186 (94, 92), Doborah Newnham 197 (103, 94) and Krystal Chung (214 (109, 105).

In the junior categories Boys 14-15 — Lek Drummond 181 (91, 90); Junior Boys 11-13 — Shasa Redlefsen 185 (93, 92), Kemari Morris 186 (95, 91) and Cameron Coe 204 (103, 101). Junior Girls 14-15 — Mia Cunningham 191 (88, 103) and Anoushka Katri 192 (98, 94) and the Junior Girls 11-13 — Alessandra Coe 215 (108, 107)