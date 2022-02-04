Karter Powell looks to move into higher gear despite early season stutter

Though Alex Powell didn't get the desired results in his season-opening race, the young karting sensation believes the outing sets him up nicely to prove more competitive for the remainder of the year.

Having transitioned from the junior level late last year, Powell is bracing for his first full season in the more formidable OK category, and the first round of the WSK Super Master Series in Lonato, Italy, was just what he required to whet his appetite for competition.

The American-born Powell, who earlier suffered traffic issues and failed to finish one of his qualifying heats, started the final in 29th position, but skillfully worked his way through the pack, eventually finishing 12th.

“I would say I am pretty pleased considering some of the things that happened. The speed was very good which is a good indication to start the year as it means we can achieve big things this year. I'm quite confident with the package that we have and as always I am ready to do my best,” Powell told the Jamaica Observer from his base in Europe.

“I have a good team behind me and we think we have all the fundamentals down in terms of what we want to achieve for this year. So the weekend was basically to get back into it, making sure that we get our engines whet, so to speak, so for the next weekend we can start putting things together to be more competitive,” he added.

To say that Powell has a lot of work to do this year is an understatement. Last weekend's run in Lonato was the first of 31 races he is expected to contest this season, with days in between competition being used for practice and school.

This would seem a bit over the edge for any other 14-year-old, but for Powell, who boast a stubborn determination and willpower to achieve what he sets his mind to, it's just another stepping stone on the path to achieving his dream of becoming a Formula One driver.

In fact, if all goes according to plan, the Mercedes-AMG F1 protege could possibly be competing his final year in karting with a possible move to Formula Four race cars on the horizon.

“That's the next move and it could come at the end of this year but it's not certain because there are some things that needs to fall into place in order for that to happen. But that next level move would be coming fairly quickly and it would be extremely exciting,” he shared.

“It would be a whole different world in terms of cars versus karts and a whole new learning phase as well. So I'm excited about what's to come in the future and we will hear more on that at the end of the year,” Powell noted.

But for now, Powell, whose father John is a former rally driver, is focused on making his mark in the tough and fast OK category against older and more experienced counterparts ranging from ages 17-22.

“That is definitely the plan to get the job done in karting and then we assess how things are going at the end of the year and then from that point we will see what we will do for the next season and how we will follow through on that (move up through ranks),” the Kart Republic Motorsport representative reasoned.

Finally, Powell pointed out that some of the lessons taken from last year's third-place finish on his debut OK category drive in the WSK Final Cup, also in Italy, have already been applied with the intention of securing more podium finishes.

The next three rounds of the WSK Master Series, as well as the European Series and more importantly, the FIA European Championships, are his main targets.

“It (last weekend's finish) wasn't what we all hoped for but it wasn't a bad one. There is definitely more to be offered, we know that and will work on that for the next race. So now that we know what works for me, we will spend more time on important things other than chasing kart setup,” said Powell, the cousin of former 100m record holder Asafa Powell.

“I do think this year will be a positive year for us if we continue in the same vein. I always have high expectations and those are what we will be going for. It will be tough, but we will definitely be pushing hard and working towards not only making the podium, but winning every race,” he ended.

— Sherdon Cowan