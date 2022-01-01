Kazim-Richards pops up with Derby winner again

LONDON, England (CMC) — Substitute Colin Kazim-Richards, a veteran forward with Caribbean roots, was Derby County's match-winner for the second time in three nights as the English Championship bottom club moved to within 11 points of safety with a goal in each half to beat promotion-chasing Stoke City 2-1 on Thursday night.

Teenager Luke Plange gave the visiting Rams an early lead, his second goal in three games, only for Stoke substitute Tom Ince — 29-year-old son of former England midfielder Paul Ince — to leave the bench and net on 78 minutes against his old club, just seven minutes after coming on.

But Kazim-Richards, 35, whose father is of Antiguan descent, put Derby back in front with a low left-foot finish on 85 minutes to earn Wayne Rooney's side their third straight win.

Kazim-Richards, who was gifted a winner against West Bromwich Albion earlier in the week, was this time fed by Reggae Boy and fellow substitute Ravel Morrison to put Derby back in front.

Thursday's win puts Derby, docked 21 points by the English Football League for irregularities, within four of 23rd-placed Barnsley and 11 behind fourth-from-bottom Reading, while Stoke have slipped four points adrift of the play-off group, having now won just once in five games.

“It was good composure from Colin and a really nice pass from Ravel to put him in. But all three subs [Festy Ebosele was the other one] did well when they came on,” Rooney said afterwards.

“We just have to keep believing in ourselves. The fans have been excellent for us all season throughout a very difficult period for the club.

“But when they see the energy and application being put in, it lifts them even more – and we're very grateful for their support.”

Derby were deducted nine points after admitting breaches of English Football League accounting rules, having earlier been docked 12 points for entering administration in September.

Bermuda Captain Nahki Wells' hopes of adding to his solitary Championship goal this term were limited as he was introduced in stoppage time as hosts Bristol City, reduced to 10 men after 56 minutes, went down 2-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers — the team Wells scored against earlier in the season.