PURPLES REIGN AGAIN

KINGSTON College (KC) were crowned Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' Athletics champions on Saturday to gain a record 33rd lien on the Mortimer Geddes Trophy.

The school, which will celebrates its 97th anniversary on April 16, amassed 372 points, convincingly ahead of Jamaica College (JC) on 300.83 points.

Calabar High finished third on 170 points, holding off the spirited challenge of St Jago High who were fourth on 147. Edwin Allen High were fifth with 95 points.

KC are in a purple patch right now, having won the urban area Manning Cup and the all-island Olivier Shield football titles earlier this year.

The 'Purples', who won their first Boys' Championships title in 1937, are the most successful team in the history of the 112-year-old competition.

It was really a battle between two schools rich in history. JC have as its school crest two mythical yellow creatures called griffins, which are known for guarding treasures and priceless possessions with their beady red eyes, while KC's crest has a dog, the animal of loyalty, fidelity and watchfulness.

But under the watchful eyes of the griffins, the dog stole the Mortimer Geddes trophy from Old Hope Road in a dominant, all-round display and raced to North Street where the celebration will continue for weeks.

KC lead the pack with 33 titles, followed by Calabar (28), JC (22) and Wolmer's Boys' (11).

In the first final for the boys on the track, JC's Samuel Creary created a massive upset in winning the Class Three 800m in 2:01.34 minutes with a well-timed run.

KC's red-hot favourite Nahashon Ruto was second in 2:01.45, just ahead of Troydean Flemmings of Manchester High with 2:01.46. KC's Jevonne Robinson was fifth in 2:02.99.

In Class Two Ainsley Brown of Port Antonio High won in 1:55.08 minutes, ahead of Rashid Green of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in 1:56.23, with Franklyn Tayloe of Fogo Road High finishing third in 1:57.14. JC's Tyrone Lawson was fifth in 1:59.66.

JC picked up 16 crucial points in Class One courtesy of J'Voughnn Blake who equalled the 800m record, stopping the clock at 1:48.58. His teammate Handal Roban was second in 1:48.72 with KC's Giovouni Henry third in 1:50.79.

At the completion of the 800 metres JC had picked up 29 points compared to KC's 19 and the lead was reduced to 51 points, with KC sitting on 218 and JC 167.33.

By the completion of the javelin open JC had further reduced KC's lead to 48 points, picking up 12 points to KC's six.

Christopher Young of Edwin Allen produced a throw of 62.34m for victory, ahead of Lebron James of JC with 60.74m and KC's Jaeden Teka with 58.56m. JC's Gabriel Lim was fourth with 55.92m.

The outstanding Bryan Levell completed the 100m, 200m double, clocking 20.77 seconds (-2.2 m/s). He held off JC's Deandre Watkins who ran 20.84. The 400m champion Gregory Prince of St Jago was third in 20.92. KC's Adrian Kerr pulled up after 50 metres and failed to finish while his teammate Shavin Hector-Charles was sixth in 21.55.

Also completing the sprint double was JC's Mark Anthony Miller who won the Class Two 200m in 21.82 (-2.6 m/s). Omarion Barrett of Steer Town Academy was second in 21.97 and STETHS's Enrique Webster was third in 22.15. KC's 400m champion Marcinho Rose was fifth in 22.44.

In the Class Three 200m, Calabar's Nickecoy Bramwell won in 22.82 (-0.2) ahead of KC's Shavaughn Brown who battled on for 23.14. Tavaine Stewart of Herbert Morrison finished third in 23.14.

KC's super-talented Aaron McKenzie, celebrating his birthday on Saturday, soared to 2.11m to break the Class Two high jump record of 2.10m held by Christoffe Bryan of Wolmer's Boys' since 2012.

McKenzie's win was massive as it stopped the JC charge. KC picked up 15 points as Aron Thomas was third with 1.95m. JC's Chaven Penn was second with 2.00m while his teammate Jaidi James was fourth, having cleared 1.95m.

By the time the sprint hurdles began KC had stabilised their advantage, leading by 46 points, and it was immediately increased courtesy of Tahj-Oneil Gordon who won the Class Three 100m hurdles in 13.30 (-1.3), ahead of JC's Javion Padley in 13.65. Demarco Bennett of Excelsior High was third in 13.76.

It got sweeter for KC as they scored a massive 16 points in Class Two when Jadan Campbell started slowly but powered his way to victory in 13.67, just ahead of his teammate Kaheim Carby in 13.68. Daniel Wright of Excelsior was third with 13.82, ahead of Shaquane Gordon of Calabar who stumbled across the line in fourth with 13.88. JC's Jay-Zyre Turner was sixth in 14.35.

In Class One, St Jago's Jahvel Granville edged Calabar's Dishaun Lamb with both being timed at 13.56 seconds. Last year's champion Tajae Francis of KC finished third from lane eight in 13.75. JC's Jaheim Stern and Neil-Matthew Sutherland were fifth and sixth, respectively, to combine for seven points.

The writing was certainly on the wall as KC garnered 31 points in the sprint hurdles compared to just 17 for JC. Champs was as good as over as KC raced to 284 points versus JC's 224.33.

But once again JC showed their fighting spirit and notched 15 big points in the Class Two discus when the impressive Zachary Campbell won his second gold with a record throw of 56.49m, surpassing the previous best of 55.70 held by Romaine Beckford of Bull Bay High since 2018.

After 33 finals KC had a 52-point lead, and that was soon up to 61 points as Ethan Gioka romped to victory in the 5000m, lapping most runners on his way to an impressive 15:18.86 minutes.

Gioko was almost a minute faster than second-place Kyle Bowes of St Mary's College in 16:13.66.

Edwin Allen's Christopher Young captured his second gold, winning the Class One shot put with a best heave of 19.37m. Calabar's Kobe Lawrence was second with 18.86m, and third went to Brandon Gayle of St Jago with 18.30m. KC's Altwayne Bedward was fourth with 17.86.

Verrol Sam of KC took the Class One high jump with a leap of 2.05m while his teammate Blaine Byam, a Manning Cup winner, was fourth with 2.00m. KC collected 14 points as JC's Uroy Ryan shared fifth and Javon Bowen ended eighth.

Dejone Raymond of STETHS was second and Demario Prince of St Jago third. Both leapt 2.00m.

Jamaica College turned in a splendid display and won the Class One 4x100 in 39.43, ahead of St Jago in second with 39.89. Camperdown High, with a superb anchor leg from 400m hurdles champion Roshawn Clarke, finished third in 40.02. KC were fourth in 40.03.

Kingston College responded with victory in the Class Two 4x100m with 41.29 as JC messed up their first baton exchange and failed to finish. STETHS were second in 41.74 and Calabar third with 41.86.

Calabar High were easy winners of the Class Three 4x100 in 43.99, enabling Nickecoy Bramwell to secure his second gold. St Jago were in 44.86 while Jamaica College closed well for third in 44.88.

JC closed the show with a splendid victory in the 4x400m in 3:10.04, ahead of KC in 3:10.68. St Jago were third in 3:11.69.

Boys' Points Standing

1) Kingston College 372

2) Jamaica College 300.83

3) Calabar High 170

4) St Jago High 147

5) Edwin Allen High 95

6) St Elizabeth Technical 88

7) Excelsior High 56

8) Wolmer's Boys' 55

9) Herbert Morrison Tech 35.33

10) Manchester High 32

11) Camperdown High 25

11) Petersfield High 25

13) Port Antonio High 23

14) Cornwall College 22

14) St Catherine High 22

16) Ferncourt High 21

17) Clarendon College 17

17) Maggotty High 17

19) Muschett High 13

20) Vere Technical 10

21) Lacovia High 7

21) St. Mary's College 7

21) Steer Town Academy 7

24) Foga Road High 6

24) Spot Valley High 6

24) Titchfield High 6

27) William Knibb Mem 5

27) Bellefield High 5

29) St Mary High 3.50

30) Greater Portmore High 3

30) Rhodes Hall High 3

30) BB Coke High 3

33) Campion College 2.33

34) Happy Grove High 2

34) Jonathan Grant High 2

34) Bridgeport High 2

37) Dinthill Technical 1