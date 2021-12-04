NO PRISONERS!

Former champions Kingston College secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the shortened Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/Digicel Manning Cup season with a five-star performance against Papine High, while St Catherine High remained poised as they edged Wolmer's Boys' School 2-1 in Group C action at Ashenheim Stadium yesterday.

Captain Jemone Barclay (24th), Christopher Pearson (37th), Ron-jay Watson (43rd), Devonte Walker (53rd), and Nashordo Gibbs (88th) saw Kingston College to the 5-0 win, their fourth in as many games, to move to maximum 12 points at the summit.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo Redman (seventh) and Joel Palmer (80th) fired St Catherine to a 2-1 scoreline over Wolmer's Boys' School, who got their goal from Malachi Sterling (11th) in a lively encounter.

With the win, their first over Wolmer's Boys since 2013, the Anthony Patrick-coached St Catherine moved up to 10 points, same as Mona High, who blanked Clan Carthy 2-0 at Stadium East.

Though Mona currently occupy the second automatic qualifying spot with a slightly superior goal difference, third-placed St Catherine only require a point against Kingston College in their final contest to force their way into the next round.

Fourth-placed Wolmer's Boys' (three points), Clan Carthy (three points), and the pointless Papine are all out of contention.

St Catherine entered yesterday's feature contest of the Ashenheim Stadium double-header knowing that only a win would suffice and as such wasted little time to signal their intentions.

It took them just seven minutes to break the deadlock when Ellis Guscott orchestrated a counter- attack before floating a cross to Redman, who made no mistake at the far post for his first goal of the season.

However, Wolmer's Boys' hit back four minutes later when Sterling converted from the 12-yard spot after a goalmouth melee ended with the ball being handled on the goal line by defender Romaine Walters.

The Heroes' Circle-based team gradually gained the ascendancy from there with a decent passage of play that saw them camping out in St Catherine's quarters, but was fruitless in their hunt for the go-ahead goal.

Their best effort on target at that point came from Sterling, whose shot from inside the 18-yard box came back off crossbar.

St Catherine then flipped the script in the latter stages of the first half, but were left cursing their luck after getting two bites at the cherry on the stroke of the break.

Captain Guscott fired in a cross for Dillion Richards, whose header was tipped over the crossbar by Malik Bogle in goal for Wolmer's Boys'.

Richards was again on hand to accept a cross from the resulting corner, but his effort was blocked by a recovering defender, who ensured the scores remained level at the break.

The momentum stuck with St Catherine on the resumption and they could have gone ahead six minutes in as a long pass from Palmer found an unmarked Richards inside the 18-yard box, but the striker failed to control in what was virtually a one-on-one situation with Bogle.

On the hour mark, Jevin Parkinson found space in behind defenders for a shot which was charged down by Bogle, who left his line well.

All the hard work by the Wolmer's Boys' custodian was later undone by defender Ajanie Thompson, who felled Parkinson inside the danger area in the 80th minute.

The left-footed Palmer stepped up and calmly slotted to the right of Bogle, who was wrong-footed and St Catherine duly saw off the remaining minutes.

Earlier, the curtain-raiser was almost like a practice session for Kingston College, who managed to hit the frame of the goal on five occasions in the lopsided affair, where they had well over 40 shots to Papine's handful.

Following their series of woodwork misfortunes in the early exchanges, Captain Barclay took it upon himself and led from the front to get the scoring show under way with a tidy finish wide of Amardo Tyndale in goal for Papine.

Pearson, who was one of those to hit the crossbar early on, made amends when he took a poor clearance on the chest before releasing a stinging right-footed effort past Tyndale for his fourth goal in four games.

Watson extended the lead six minutes later after a shot from Johnson was parried into his path by Tyndale for a easy tap in from close range to make it 3-0 at the break.

The one-way traffic continued on the resumption and Walker got in on the act eight minutes in, capitalising on a defensive foul-up from a corner kick, with a comfortable finish.

And just when it seemed as if Kingston College had eased up off the gas, Gibbs threw salt on the wounded Papine outfit by turning two defenders before driving a left-footer into the right-hand corner of the goal two minutes from time.

Yesterday's results

Kingston College 5, Papine High 0

St Catherine 2, Wolmer's Boys 1

Mona High 2, Clan Carthy 0

Today's games

Group A

St George's College vs Charlie Smith @ Ashenheim Stadium @ 3:00 pm

Calabar vs Kingston Technical @ Prison Oval @ 3:00 pm

Group B

STATHS vs Jonathan Grant @ Stadium East @ noon

St Jago vs Tivoli Gardens @ Prison Oval @ noon

Camperdown High vs Excelsior High @ Ashenheim Stadium @ 1:00 pm