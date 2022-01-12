Battle of the colleges

Standing firm on their motto “Fortis Cadere Cedere non Potest”, which is Latin for “The Brave May Fall but Never Yield”, Kingston College (KC) fought gallantly to book their spot in Inter Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning final as they came from behind twice to beat St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) 4-2 in a lively semi-final contest at Stadium East field on Tuesday.

Jaheem Johnson (11th minute), Ronardo Burgher (59th), substitute Luis Watson (68th) and Christopher Pearson (75th), propelled the North Street-based team above their Bumper Hall-based opponents, who got their goals from the dynamic duo of Captain Omar Reid (6th) and Omar Laing (21st).

The win also ensured that the “Purples” booked a date with age-old rivals Jamaica College in what should be an epic final on January 22, which will be a repeat of the 2019 semi-final.

KC, who broke a 32-year drought with their 2018 triumph, will be seeking to add title number 16 to its name.

Even though Tuesday's contest was the first meeting between KC and STATHS this season, the two would have had very fond memories of each other, having defeated each other by 2-1 score lines in the 2017 and 2018 semi-finals, respectively.

However, it was STATHS who drew first blood on this occasion as a spirited start to the encounter saw them breaking the deadlock with six minutes on the clock.

Laing dispossessed a defender and later picked out Reid, who maintained his composure to finish between the legs of the advancing David Martin in goal for KC.

KC hit back five minutes later through Johnson, who skipped his marker before driving home right-footed shot from an angle at the top of the 18-yard box.

At that point it seemed KC, with their attacking prospects, had turned the tide, but STATHS were not yet done.

A struggle by KC's defenders to clear their lines, paved the way for Reid to pick up the loose ball and play a pass across goal for Laing to finish from close range.

But Pearson almost pulled KC level five minutes later, as he showed nippy footwork to get by a defender and released a curling right-footer that brushed the glove of custodian Shamar Grant before coming back off the left upright.

Leading 2-1 at the break had STATHS bubbling with confidence, even with Head Coach Phillip Williams missing from the sidelines, but after a slew of changes, Ludlow Bernard found a game changer in Watson.

The player, sporting the number 22 jersey and son of Assistant Coach Raymond Watson, marshalled the left channel for KC, finding space on numerous occasions to create a few half chances which went a begging.

In the 57th, Watson's left-footed cross took a deflection and fell nicely for Johnson who skied a one-time effort.

Two minutes later, Watson launched a long throw into the box which took another deflection, but this time the ball stood up well enough for Burgher to expertly head home to put KC back on level terms.

That was the moment when the tide truly shifted in KC'S favour as they applied consistent pressure to which STATHS had no response.

In fact, STATHS' best effort of the half came in the 67th minute when Delaney Whyte's free kick from almost 30 yards out cane back of the crossbar.

KC found the lead in the 69th when Captain Jemone Barclay's weighted cross was met by Watson, whose delightful execution with his head gave Grant no chance at save.

And Pearson made their spot in the final safe with a well-taken free kick that swirlled left of the four-man wall and into the left-hand corner leaving Grant flat-footed.

— Sherdon Cowan