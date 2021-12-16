KC skip by KT to make semis, as Charlie edge XLCR

Kingston College (KC) booked their spot in the semi-finals of the shortened Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup football competition, while Charlie Smith revived their hopes of progressing, following contrasting victories over Kingston Technical and Excelsior High, respectively, in the Group Two double-header at Stadium East yesterday.

The talismanic Christopher Pearson added a brace to his season's tally in the 86th 90th+6, after captain, the reliable Jemone Barclay (17th), had opened the scoring to hand KC a 3-0 win over Kingston Technical.

Meanwhile, Tyreek Crossman (31st) and Andre Gibbs (75th) got the job done for Charlie Smith in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Excelsior, whose goal came courtesy of Jevaughnie Simms (20th).

With the results, KC, the only unbeaten team remaining in the competition, moved to six points with a healthy goal difference, while Charlie Smith joined Excelsior on three points, leaving a number of possibilities in the toss-up for the other semi-final spot.

In the curtain-raiser, KC suffered a major blow in the 13th minute when Ron-jay Watson went down awkwardly and had to be stretchered off with what appeared to be a broken collar bone.

Still, the victors remained focused on the task at hand and broke the deadlock four minutes later when Barclay's well-taken free kick burst through the gloves of Kerron Grant in goal for Kingston Technical.

KC created a number of half chances in a bid to add to their tally, the closest of which was in the 42nd minute when Pearson skipped three defenders to make space for a shot which was saved by Grant, who got down well at his near post.

Minutes later, Maquan Aldridge had a grand opportunity to pull Kingston Technical level after he left a defender and advancing custodian David Martin for dead and should have scored in an empty net, but inexplicably went for the pass instead – chance wasted as the score remained unchanged at the break.

The North Street-based team regained momentum on the resumption and almost doubled their lead seven minutes in, but Khalifa Richards' free kick was tipped over by Grant.

As the clock wound down, KC squandered a number of chances before getting it right, eventually.

Pearson skipped a defender before driving home a left-footer after Dantae McDonald's shot was saved by a slightly advanced Grant.

Kingston Technical went down to 10 players in time added as Jadean Forbes was shown a red card for foul and abusive language after taking out Barclay at the top of the 18-yard box.

And with literally the last kick of the game, Pearson easily converted the resulting free kick to the right of a four-man wall which was rendered ineffective.

The feature contest was a much closer affair with Excelsior winning a penalty with a mere five minutes on the clock, but Captain Jhevan Smith hit the 12-yard kick wide.

However, Simms spared the blushes of the Mountain View Avenue school when he fired home from a distance, much to the disappointment of Charlie Smith's custodian Chad Green, who had no chance.

Charlie Smith were back on level terms a minute past the half-hour mark when a long pass over the top caught Excelsior's defenders flat-footed, allowing Crossman to slot past custodian Michael Clarke.

And it took some decent glovework from Clarke to deny Charlie Smith's substitute Christopher Wilson on the stroke of the break.

Both teams continued to trade blows after the interval, with Excelsior's substitute Sheldon Butler hitting the upright from deep inside the box.

Charlie Smith later grabbed the ascendancy when Gibbs was allowed too much space in the box to fire past the hapless Clarke, diving full stretch to his right to secure the three points.

Yesterday's results

KC 3, KT 0

Charlie Smith 2, Excelsior 1