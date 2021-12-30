KC to begin defence of Champions Cup on Jan 5

Kingston College will start the defence of the ISSA Champions Cup against Manning's School when the competition gets underway on January 5, 2022.

The draw of the all-island competition was made on Wednesday confirming the first-round pairings that will be played at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex and Stadium East.

The four quarter-final winners in the daCosta Cup and the top two teams from each of the Manning Cup quarter-finals have qualified for the competition that was last won by Kingston College in 2019.

Former champions Jamaica College will meet Garvey Maceo in one other first-round game, Clarendon College take on Charlie Smith High, while Dinthill Technical and St Andrew High are in the fourth pairing.

The winners will advance to the second round set for Saturday, January 8, and the final will be played on January 15, the organisers had said.

— Paul Reid