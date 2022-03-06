KINGSTON College (KC) and Excelsior girls easily retained their Anthrick Corporate Area titles on a final day highlighted by a number of records and outstanding performances at the National Stadium.

KC raced to an impressive 507.50 in another dominant, all-round display and were 80.5 points ahead of Jamaica College who were second with 427 points. Calabar High finished third on 333.50 — well clear of fourth-place Wolmer's Boys' on 148.50 as Excelsior High on 132 completed the top five.

Excelsior girls retained their title, amassing 429, and were miles clear of second-place Immaculate High on 315.50. Wolmer's Girls' were third with 248.50 ahead of The Queens School in fourth on 224. St Andrew High sneaked into fifth on 104 points.

There were some outstanding performances throughout the two-day championships, and the final day started with Camperdown's Roshawn Clarke in scintillating form as he captured the Class One 400m hurdles in a record 50.31. KC's Antonio Forbes pushed him all the way and was second in 51.16.

KC's Bouwahjgie Nkrumie turned in one of the performances of the day in winning the blue-ribbon Class One 100m in a record 10.40 seconds, dipping below the previous best of 10.45 held by his schoolmate Roshaun Rowe since 2020.

JC's Handel Roban of St Vincent and the Grenadines smashed the Class One 800m, clocking 1:49.53 and removing Calabar's Kimar Farquharson's 1:49.79 from the record books in the process.

In Class Three, KC's Nahashon Ruto of Kenya broke the 800m record while clocking 2:01.64 — well below Jaquan Coke's record of 2:02.13 set in 2019.

There were two tied events and both were in record time. In the Class Three 100m, KC's Nyrone Wade and Calabar's Nickecoy Bramwell were inseparable at the line, clocking 11.05.

Then in the Class Two 110 hurdles, both Jadan Campbell of KC and Daniel Wright of Excelsior were tied for gold in a record 13.92 clocking.

Kobe Lawrence of Calabar also made his mark with a massive record, breaking 19.86m to win the Class One shot put.

— Howard Walker