Power struggle

FORMER champions Kingston College and Excelsior High had positive starts to the quarter-final round of the shortened ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup season, getting by Kingston Technical and Charlie Smith High, respectively, in the Group Two double-header at Stadium East yesterday.

Kingston College extended their unbeaten run so far this season, blanking Charlie Smith 3-0, courtesy of goals from Christopher Pearson (ninth), Ronardo Burgher (67th) and Demario McCarthy (88th), to assume the early lead in the group.

Charlie Smith played the final 18 plus minutes of the contest with 10 men after defender Dacquan Green was shown a straight red card in the 72nd minute for throwing a elbow.

In the curtain-raiser, Jevaughnie Simms (28th), Onando Calame (64th) and Captain Jhevan Smith (87th) got the goals for Excelsior High in their 3-1 win over Kingston Technical, who got one back from standout Maquan Aldridge (35th).

The feature contest was always expected to be an easy win for Kingston College, but Charlie Smith were more spirited at the start and were left cursing their luck after getting the first two chances on goal.

Rennox Dwyer had the first in the fourth minute but hit his right-footer into the side netting.

A defensive error allowed Charlie Smith another opportunity a minute later but Andre Gibbs was hesitant in getting the shot off which was later charged down by David Martin in goal for Kingston College.

Kingston College and their spectators were again breathing a collective sigh of relief soon after as Tyreek Crossman's free kick came back off the crossbar.

That was all the momentum the “Junglists” would have as the North Street-based team settled and found the go-ahead goal.

The prolific Pearson placed a brilliant right-footed shot from almost 25 yards out into the left hand corner of the net after Captain Jemone Barclay laid off the perfect pass.

With the goal knocking the wind from Charlie Smith's sails, Kingston College went to work and Pearson almost doubled the advantage but his shot from inside the 18-yard box came back off the crossbar.

Another chance went abegging for Kingston College in the 19th after Taraj Andrews' weighted cross was hit wide by Burgher, who had space and time to set up the strike.

The “Purples” continued to apply consistent pressure, breaching Charlie Smith on a number of occasions, but lacked the end product in the final third, resulting in the one-goal lead at the break.

Charlie Smith again showed life at the top of the resumption but soon lost their venom as Kingston College asserted authority over the game.

In the 58th minute Barclay again played a decent cross into Pearson, who was wide open at the far post, but the towering midfielder sporting the number eight jersey headed wide.

However, Burgher was more efficient in his execution nine minutes later, heading past Charlie Smith's custodian Chad Green from Barclay's weighted corner.

By then, the writing was on the wall for Charlie Smith, especially after Dacquan Green's ejection, with Kingston College left to add as much as they could to their tally.

But they would only get one more, due mostly to their profligacy and lack of composure in front of goal.

After playing provider all game, Barclay finally found himself in on goal but had his left-footed effort parried by Green diving to his right.

That allowed McCarthy to complete the win by expertly heading home Romario Campbell's cross two minutes from time.

The curtain-raiser started at a brisk pace, with both teams looking threatening in open play, Excelsior moreso having had the first of their 17 first-half efforts on goal come back off the crossbar.

The game continued at a merry clip with end-to-end action as both teams probed for opening goal, the match inevitably falling to Excelsior when Simms slotted home from close range after Kerron Grant in goal for Kingston Technical failed to collect cleanly.

Aldridge tried to respond for Kingston Technical on the half-hour mark but his shot from distance rattled the crossbar.

The highly-thought-of midfielder ensured no such misfortunes five minutes later as a defender error allowed him through on goal to fire past Michael Clarke in goal for Excelsior to make it 1-1 at the break.

Kingston Technical maintained the momentum and almost had a second at five minutes in, but Worrel Nelson's shot struck the upright.

On the hour mark, Nelson's shot from a distance was tipped over the crossbar by Clarke.

That momentum later shifted in favour of Excelsior, who went back in front when Calame's well-driven shot along ground beat Grant at his near post.

And Smith capped off the win for the Mountain View Avenue school with a well-executed free kick from just over 20 yards out, after earlier being brought down at the spot