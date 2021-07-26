Keanan Dols to compete in 200m butterfly

Keanan Dols to compete in 200m butterflyMonday, July 26, 2021
|
KEANAN Dols will be the next Jamaican in action at these delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games when he takes to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre swimming pool in the 200m butterfly.
He swims out of lane three in Heat One at 7:16 pm (5:16 am Jamaica time) today.
Dols enters the event with a time of 2:00.03 minutes, third in his heat of six behind Slovakia's Richard Nagy with 1:59.20 minutes and Thailand's Navaphat Wongcharoen with 1:59.80 minutes, but well off the world record of 1:50.73 minutes set by Kristof Malik of Hungary in 2019 and the Olympic record of 1:52.03 minutes set by American great Michael Phelps at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
There will be five heats and the best 16 swimmers on time will advance to the semi-finals.
— Ian Burnett
