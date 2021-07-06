ANOTHER TEST! — Keen competition expected at Hungary meet

The clash between Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah in the women's 100m and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and The Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo in the women's 200m will be two of the mouth-watering match-ups at today's Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

A number of the world's top athletes are scheduled to compete at the two-day meet that started yesterday with competition in the hammer throw, including 13 Jamaicans who were selected to compete at the Olympic Games set to start in under three weeks time in Tokyo, Japan.

Thompson-Herah, who was third in both the 100m and 200m at the recent Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) National Senior Championships in Kingston, won a 100m race in Italy on Saturday, while Fraser-Pryce, the world leader and Jamaican champion in the double, will be competing for the first time in two weeks.

A third Jamaican, Natasha Morrison, will also line up in the 100m as well as Ivory Coast's Marie Jose Ta Lou and Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, but the race is expected to be between the Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah.

Fraser-Pryce, who will go up against 200m world leader Gabrielle Thomas on Friday in Monaco, has been on a tear with a series of fast times this season, while Thompson-Herah will be seeking a meaningful win over her rival as she continues her preparation to defend her Olympic sprint double.

Jackson, who ran a personal best 21.82 seconds at the JAAA National Senior Championships and won the half lap event on Sunday at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting, will seek to hand the Bahamian her first loss since May 2017.

Miller-Uibo has not run under the 22.00 seconds barrier yet but opened the outdoors season with a 22.03 run in early April and a fast time will be expected today.

Morrison will also run the 200m as well as two-time World Championships gold medallist Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands.

Britany Anderson, who just made it to the Olympic team after her third place in the 100m hurdles at the National Championships, will go up against world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, Gabrielle Cunningham of the USA and Great Britain's Tiffany Porter, all in the top 10 in the world.

Anderson, the fastest Jamaican so far this year, ran her personal best 12.58 seconds in Florida in late May and had told the Jamaica Observer she would be working on her start leading up to the Olympics.

Ronald Levy and Rasheed Broadbell, the fourth and fifth ranked male sprint hurdlers in the world, will take on the world leader and second fastest ever, Grant Holloway of the USA in the 110m hurdles.

Spain's Orlando Ortega and authorised neutral athlete Sergey Shubenkov will add to the quality of the field.

The women's 400m could come down to a clash between Stephenie-Ann McPherson, fresh off her personal best 49.61 seconds and American Kaylin Whitney, who won in Italy on Saturday.

National men's record holder Rusheen McDonald will run in 400m race that will see South Africa's two-time World Champion and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk, who has been working his way back from an injury, 2019 World Champion Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas and world number two ranked Michael Norman of the USA.

Janieve Russell will be in another women's 400m hurdles race that is expected to be fast with Holland's Femke Bol, who has lowered her national record in her last two races and ran 52.37 seconds in Sweden on Sunday, just beating American Shamier Little, who ran a personal best 52.39 seconds and will be in the line-up today.

Russell's 54.08 seconds on Sunday was just off her season's best 54.07 seconds and with a race in Europe under her belt could produce a faster time today.

American Ashley Spencer and Léa Sprunger of Switzerland could also challenge for top three spots.

Kemar Mowatt, who ran his season's best 48.75 seconds in Sweden, will take on Turkey's Yasmani Copello who is ranked number eight in the world, and American Amere Lattin in the men's 400m hurdles.

Commonwealth Games record holder Fedrick Dacres will hope to continue his steady improvement and will face world leader Daniel Ståhl for the third-straight time in just under two weeks in the men's discus throw.

Simon Pettersson of Sweden and Lithuania's Andrius Gudžius will also take part.

Nigel Ellis is the only Jamaican man in the 200m that will see American teen sensation Erriyon Knighton and Canada's André De Grasse as the main competitors.