Kemba Nelson on 'watchlist' for prestigious Bowerman Award

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) indoor 60m champion Kemba Nelson has been added to the 'watchlist' for the Bowerman Award, the most prestigious American college track and field honour, following her exploits at the recent indoors national championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The former Mt Alvernia High sprinter, who is attending the University of Oregon, ran 7.05 seconds to become the fastest woman ever over the 60m in US college history and became the 16th woman from Oregon to be named to the illustrious list.

In the semi-final of the NCAA Indoor Championships, the former UTech runner and 2019 national double sprint champion, had lowered her personal best to 7.13 seconds before stunning a stellar field in the final which she won by almost a tenth of a second.

No Jamaican has ever won the award since it was first given out in 2009, and former Calabar High athlete Andrew Riley, then of the University of Illinois, was a finalist in 2012 when he became the first man to win the 100m/110m hurdles double at the NCAA outdoors championships.

The Bowerman, Award which is named after former University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, is presented annually by the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes in the nation.

The award will not be presented until December, but the three finalists — male and female — will be announced in June and the ballots sent out to the voters to decide on the winner.

— Paul Reid