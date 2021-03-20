Kemba Nelson savours swift 7.05secs at University of Arkansas

Days after she stunned the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) indoor track and field national championships at the Randal Tyson Complex at the University of Arkansas on Saturday after winning the women's 60m final in a swift 7.05 seconds, former Mt Alvernia High School and University of Technology, Jamaica sprinter Kemba Nelson was trying to come to terms with what she had achieved.

Nelson, who is a junior and in her first year at the University of Oregon, broke a handful of records with the 35th fastest time ever and fifth best by a Jamaican woman, trailing only Merlene Ottey (6.96 seconds), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson, both with 6.98 seconds and Veronica Campbell Brown (7.00 seconds).

American Twanisha Terry of University of Southern California, who had won the 2019 race and was the pre-race favourite after her blazing 7.09 seconds in the semi-final, was second in 7.14 seconds with another Jamaican Kiara Grant of Norfolk State third in 7.16 seconds.

After exploding from the starting blocks, Nelson, the 2019 national junior sprint double champion, crossed the line in a time that surprised her, despite her confidence going into the race.

“Yes, the time really took me by surprise because I didn't expect to go that fast,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“It hasn't really sunk in yet. It feels so surreal. I watched the race countles times trying to come to terms with it,” Nelson added.

After running 7.13 seconds in the semi-finals a day earlier, Nelson's 7.05 seconds was a personal best and Oregon record, breaking the 7.07 seconds set by Hanna Cunliffe in 2017 and which she had shared with Louisiana State University's Aleia Hobbs as the collegiate record.

It also broke the meet record set by Hobbs in 2018 as well as the number two time in the world.

Physically, she had shown that she would run fast after twice running 7.19 seconds and 7.11 seconds, but there was also the mental side of her preparation.

“I tried my best to stay off social media and other media the night before the final. I tried to stay positive as much as I could and at the start I was basically going through my race plan in my head,” Nelson shared.

“I knew I won because I didn't see [or] feel anybody beside me,” she pointed out.

The indoors were just the first part of the season, however, and the outdoors, which started some two weeks ago, will start for her soon and she said her success indoors would “boost my confidence even more for the upcoming outdoor season”.

