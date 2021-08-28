King Arthur set to rule She's A Maneater Trophy feature

One month after his unplaced effort in the Legal Light Trophy behind winner Crimson , the Carlton Watson-owned King Arthur returns as the horse to beat in the $1.5-million She's A Maneater Trophy feature event at Caymanas Park today.

Trained by Jason DaCosta, King Arthur was very disappointing as one of the top contenders for the Legal Light Trophy when finishing in fifth place behind Crimson and stablemate Hover Craft over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) July 31.

King Arthur was always in a striking position throughout the race, but faltered in the closing stages of the race to finish 19 lengths behind the winner in the race which ended in a time of 1:57.0.

Prior to that, King Arthur defeated Horse of the Year Nipster at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) in the King's Plate on July 3, which demonstrated his class and talent. Rival Crimson was 3 ½ lengths in third place that day, while Hover Craft finished in sixth place by 8 ¼ lengths.

At his best, King Arthur is much better than these and can easily turn the tables on both Crimson and Hover Craft. If the recent wet conditions continue, then King Arthur's chances are much improved as he enjoys when the track is sloppy.

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event over one mile (1,600m) is positioned as the ninth event on the 11-race card with a post time of 3:05 pm. First race gets underway at 10:30 am.

The interesting part of the race is to see who can finish in the runner-up spot. A close battle for that position should be among Double Crown, Hover Craft and Crimson with Awesome Treasure, Superluminal and Sentient to be left in the dust.

Double Crown was a winner on last, winning comfortably by six lengths ahead of Chinamax, Legality and Sentient in an Overnight Allowance event in a time of 1:40.2 going a mile. Now stepping up with a feather to tote, over a distance he is effective plus having the in-form Jordan Barrett in the saddle, Double Crown has every chance of bringing the fight to the favourite. Double Crown is expected to be close up to the leaders with his strength coming to the fore in the final three furlongs.

At age 11, Hover Craft continues to amaze with his performances. Hover Craft just failed to nip Crimson in the recent Legal Light Trophy and should enjoy this distance with his customary late kick being his main weapon. Hover Craft tends to be slowly out of the gates, but has enough time to get into contention. He is steely enough to make his presence felt.

Crimson was brilliant when beating Hover Craft by a head in the recent Legal Light Trophy. Crimson was closer to the leaders in that race and when asked to fight, did so and again proved his class. Crimson is still at home at a mile and although he would prefer another two-turn event, he is still poised for a strong effort.

