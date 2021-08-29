King Arthur wields mighty sword to dispatch rivals

King Arthur wields mighty sword to dispatch rivalsSunday, August 29, 2021
|
In paying tribute to his former unconquerable stablemate She's A Maneater, King Arthur , under another masterful ride from jockey Anthony Thomas, proved too strong for rivals in the $1.5-million Open Allowance/Graded Stakes feature event named in the legend's honour at Caymanas Park yesterday.
The four-year-old bay gelding King Arthur, toting top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb), defeated Sentient (Shane Ellis) and Double Crown (Jordan Barrett) by three parts of a length in a time of 1:38.0 over one mile (1,600m).
Thomas held the Jason DaCosta-conditioned King Arthur in third place, relaxing some 10 lengths behind Awesome Treasure (Dane Dawkins) and Double Crown (Jordan Barrett) down the backstretch.
King Arthur maintained his steady gallop behind the leaders before making his move approaching the distance when he challenged for the lead.
With three horses spread across the race track in deep stretch, King Arthur responded well to Thomas's urgings and powered himself to the front inside the final furlong and went on to win quite strong in the end.
The brilliant She's A Maneater was trained by DaCosta's late father Wayne.
Meanwhile, two-time champion trainer Anthony Nunes should not be left out of the celebration party as he saddled three winners on the 11-race card.
Nunes was successful with two-year-old Golden Wattle (Linton Steadman) in the second race, Devine Lexie (Kiaman McGregor) in the third race, and King's Magician in the 11th and final event, with Steadman completing a double.
Also riding two winners was Dane Dawkins, who won aboard Queen T in the first race for trainer Patrick Lynch and Gambler in the eighth race for trainer Michael Marlowe.
Racing continues on Wednesday.
— Ruddy Allen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy