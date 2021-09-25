King Arthur to return to winning ways in Menudo feature

In paying tribute to former four-time Superstakes, Menudo , the top five finishers in the recent She's A Maneater Trophy — King Arthur, Sentient, Double Crown, Crimson and Hover Craft — lock horns once again in what should be an entertaining battle going 10 furlongs (2,000m) at Caymanas Park today.

King Arthur won the event by three-parts of a length ahead of Sentient who was one-half-length in front of Double Crown in the one-mile (1,600m) event. Crimson was fourth, some four and a half lengths adrift of the winner with Hover Craft finishing 11 ½ lengths in fifth spot. The final time for the event was 1:38.0 minutes.

However, this is a different kettle of fish as all runners enjoy two turns and thus, a tight and clean battle is expected. Only the improved American-bred Eroy and Classic-winning Calculus were not present in the She's A Maneater but are expected to give strong efforts here.

The three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event is the ninth race on the 10-race card with a post time of 3:45 pm. First race is at 11:00 am.

Based on the She's A Maneater run, King Arthur is tipped once again to lead home rivals. He was not a factor on September 11 when travelling five furlongs (1,000m) straight in the Reggae Trophy feature. Then King Arthur, who carried top weight of 59.0kgs (130lb), finished seventh by six and a quarter lengths behind Rojorn di Pilot. King Arthur is the top-rated horse in this line-up and is better at the trip today than coming out the straight.

Sentient is rounding into top form at the right time for this race. He is a seasoned campaigner who can strike at any time and with the equipment change where the visor has been taken off, should make a fight of this.

The bred in-utero Double Crown was all the rage when finishing third behind King Arthur and Sentient on August 28. With both horses present again, one would expect that the chances of Double Crown winning are reduced, but the trip is not an issue, plus he is working well and could prove equal to the task.

Crimson is at home over this distance and having received a slight pull in the weights is expected to run a much better race here.

After the She's A Maneater, Hov er Craft stepped down in class and finished third in the Kenneth Mattis Trophy (September 15) behind Money Monster and Roy Rogers over nine furlongs and 25 yards. Hover Craft steps up in class and he will enjoy this extended trip and is comfortable among these.

The talented American-bred colt Eroy comes into this race on the back of two-consecutive wins over nine plus and six and a half furlongs (1,300m). This is the longest Eroy will venture but having already shown a likeness for two turns, will not be affected by the distance. Eroy is fresh coming from a break of 42 days and will give a competitive effort.

Calculus also comes into this race with two-consecutive wins. He won both the Jamaica St Leger and Derby Classic races and enjoys two-turn races but will go overweight for the services of regular rider Shane Ellis. This will influence his chances of winning against more matured and seasoned rivals. Calculus is a stayer but asking him to beat these at the first go is going to prove a tough task.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Colorado Ranger/Ruds D Indian/Leo

Race 2) Platinum Pepsi/Perfect Brew/Our Angel

Race 3) Nuclear Emma/In The Blood/Musketoon

Race 4) Lion's Den/Cup Cake/Mister A

Race 5) Free Addi/Mansur Musur/Top Gear

Race 6) Boasy N Flashy/Trulicity/Allan

Race 7) Royal Aviator/Ridewiththemob/Devine Lexie

Race 8) Let Him Fly/Best Daughter Ever/Versatile Vision

Race 9) King Arthur/Sentient/Crimson

Race 10) Deep Blue Sea/Beach Boy/Glock