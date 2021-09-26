King Arthur rules 'em all in Menudo Trophy

King Arthur strengthened his claim as one of the top horses in training at present with another powerful effort in winning the $1.5-million Menudo Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by Jason DaCosta and ridden by champion jockey Anthony Thomas, the 2020 Jamaica Derby winner King Arthur outstayed Crimson by three parts of a length in the three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event over 10 furlongs (2,000m).

King Arthur was always prominent throughout the race as the four-year-old bay gelding settled into second place behind Eroy (Oshane Nugent), passing the stands for the first time and going round the clubhouse turn onto the main track.

King Arthur maintained his gallop well behind Eroy down the backstretch until Double Crown (Dick Cardenas) powered his way between horses to pick up the lead passing the five-furlong (1,000m) point. King Arthur went with Double Crown before surging to the front navigating the half-mile and opened up on rivals approaching the distance.

Although Crimson came with his challenge on the inside rails in deep stretch, King Arthur was too strong as the Natural Selection – Geisha's Art offspring registered his fifth win for the season from nine starts with earnings of over $3.6 million.

Meanwhile, trainer Johnny Wilmot saddled three winners on the 10-race card. Wilmot's winners were Nuclear Emma (Paul Francis) and Devine Lexie (Linton Steadman) for owner Rabalca Connection, and Deep Blue Sea (Romario Spencer) for owner Sydney Roman.

Racing continues tomorrow.