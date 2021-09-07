Kings march to third win behind Chase fifty

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — Roston Chase struck his third-straight Man of the Match half-century to inspire St Lucia Kings to their third win on the trot, making light work of leaders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets here on Sunday.

Already with scores of 85 and 64 not out in his last two innings, the right-hander punched a high-class unbeaten 51 off 38 balls as Kings easily overhauled their target of 119 at Warner Park.

The knock took Chase, more known for his exploits in the longest format, to 241 runs at an average of 80 and to the top of the run-scoring charts in the tournament.

“Today was an easier task at hand. The run rate wasn't very high so I just went in with the mentality to just knock it around,” said Chase, who stroked four fours and two sixes in an innings overflowing with finesse.

“I got a chance [on 12] as well so that really helped too, and I was seeing it [the ball] well. The pitches are getting better so it's a lot easier to bat now, so it's good for some runs.”

Kings started the tournament shakily but their recent form has seen them consolidate their hold on second place in the standings on eight points, two behind Patriots who they have now beaten twice.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are two points behind in third place while Jamaica Tallawahs occupy the last qualifying spot in fourth on four points.

“[Our form] has been really good for our confidence after having that really awful game first up [against Tallawahs], to bounce back from that,” Chase said.

Choosing to bat first, Patriots were bundled out for 118 with three balls left in the innings, with Fabian Allen top-scoring with 34 off 32 deliveries and opener Devon Thomas chipping in with a 19-ball 28.

At 83 for eight in the 16th over, Kings appeared in danger of falling below three figures before Allen struck two fours and three sixes in a 31-run, ninth-wicket stand with Paul van Meekeren (3 not out) to rally the tail.

Jeavor Royal claimed three for 20 with the new ball while fellow left-arm spinner Samit Patel (2-15) and seamer Kesrick Williams (2-32) grabbed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Andre Fletcher was lbw on the backfoot to Allen's left-arm spin off the first ball of the innings but Captain Faf du Plessis sparkled in a 15-ball 22 as he put on 33 for the second wicket with Keron Cottoy (19).

Du Plessis tugged Allen to mid-on in the fifth over and Cottoy holed out to backward point off Naseem Shah in the eighth over, but Chase entered to add 46 for the third wicket with Samit Patel (7) to put the game to bed.

SCOREBOARD

PATRIOTS

+D Thomas c wkp Fletcher b Williams 28

E Lewis lbw b Royal 7

*C Gayle c Chase b Wahab Riaz 3

A McCarthy c wkp Fletcher b Royal 0

S Rutherford run out 14

Asif Ali c Cottoy b Royal 18

F Allen c Joseph b Williams 34

C Archibald c Joseph b Patel 2

Naseem Shah st Fletcher b Patel 2

P van Meekeren not out 3

Fawad Ahmed c Cottoy b Paul 0

Extras (lb1, w6) 7

TOTAL (all out, 19.3 overs) 118

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-27, 3-28, 4-52, 5-59,

6-75, 7-78, 8-83, 9-114, 10-118

Bowling: Royal 4-0-20-3 (w1), Wahab Riaz 4-0-

17-1 (w1), Joseph 2-0-19-0, Chase 2-0-12-0,

Samit Patel 4-0-15-2 (w1), Williams 3-0-32-2

(w3), Paul 0.3-0-2-1

KINGS

+A Fletcher lbw b Allen 0

F du Plessis c sub (D Drakes) b Allen 22

K Cottoy c Lewis b Naseem Shah 19

R Chase not out 51

Samit Patel c sub (D Drakes)

b van Meekeren 7

T David not out 18

Extras (lb1, w2, nb1) 4

TOTAL (4 wkts, 15.4 overs) 121

Did not bat: K Paul, Wahab Riaz, A Joseph, J

Royal, K Williams

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-33, 3-54, 4-100

Bowling: Allen 4-0-30-2, Fawad Ahmed 4-0-27-

0, van Meekeren 3-0-28-1 (w2), Naseem Shah

2-0-11-1, Archibald 2.4-0-24-0 (nb1)

Result: Kings won by six wickets.

Man of the Match: Roston Chase

Toss: Patriots

Umpires: L Reifer, N Duguid; TV – D Butler