Kings upset TKR to grab first win

BASSETERRE, St Kitts (CMC) — St Lucia Kings stunned reigning champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in a thriller to notch their first win of the new Caribbean Premier League season here yesterday.

Defending 157 at Warner Park, Kings held their nerve to stifle TKR's powerful unit and carve out a five-run victory.

With 50 runs required from the last three overs, the advantage appeared to be in Kings' favour until they conceded 36 runs from the next two overs, leaving TKR with 14 runs to win from the final over.

Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz remained composed, however, keeping Tim Seifert scoreless off the last delivery with six runs required for victory.

“I was a bit nervous obviously as I thought we were out of the [woods] but Seifert played a really good innings and put us under pressure. I thought in the end there, Wahab really held his nerve,” said Kings all-rounder Roston Chase, named Man-of-the-Match for his unbeaten 30 and four-over spell of one for 17.

“It's a good win. It's our first win for the campaign [and] the first one is always special so it's a good start for us.”

New Zealanders Colin Munro and Tim Seifert both struck an unbeaten 40, in an unbroken 50-run, fourth-wicket stand which nearly gave TKR the game.

While Munro was controlled, striking three fours and a six off 47 balls, Seifert entered in the 17th over with the required run rate already above 14 runs per over, and lashed five fours and three sixes in a 16-ball cameo.

Lendl Simmons had earlier made a slow 25 from 30 balls with a four and two sixes, putting on 34 for the first wicket with Tion Webster (18) and 36 for the second wicket with Munro, but TKR never found top gear as they racked up 60 scoreless deliveries.

“I just think as a batting group we need to find a way. Once we get the right melody, the right combination, the right momentum, I think we're going to get over the line in these close games,” said TKR skipper Kieron Pollard who made only nine.

I think on a ground like this if we can not miss our strong hits which are the ones down the ground, I think that can make up in the end. It was a good game of cricket. Coming down to the end we fought [and] we fought and we dug in.”

Sent in, Kings were propelled by Tim David's top score of 43 off 32 balls, which included three fours and sixes, while openers Andre Fletcher (28) and Rahkeem Cornwall (23) posted 51 off 34 deliveries for the first wicket.

After slumping to 69 for four in the 10th over, David and Chase stitched up the innings in a fifth-wicket stand worth 68.

Fast bowler Ravi Rampaul finished with three for 29.