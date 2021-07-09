Kingston 62, Cavalier FC join forces

Cavalier FC and their team sponsor Kingston 62 were formally introduced at the first in a series of “meet and greet” sessions arranged by the Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) yesterday, two weeks after the Jamaica Premier League began.

Like the 10 other teams in the league, Cavalier have a team sponsor outside of the league sponsor, which is Digicel.

The meeting between the two took place at the office of the Jamaica Football Federation where Kamal Powell, marketing manager at J Wray & Nephew Limited, expressed his company's delight at being associated with Cavalier.

“We are proud to announce the partnership between Kingston 62 and Cavalier Football Club for this season of the Jamaica Premier League. Kingston 62 is excited about this collaboration and competition for several reasons.

“Firstly, Kingston 62 sees this partnership as an opportunity to be involved in the lively and exciting resurgence of the Jamaica Premier League. No matter how fans consume content from these games, the league serves as a staple within participating communities, and we are proud to be a part of its development for the future,” he said.

Powell spoke of the similar philosophy shared by Kingston 62 and Cavalier FC.

“Sports are a huge part of our identity as Jamaicans. Similarly, Kingston 62 strives to capture that high energy and vibrancy which matches the great vibes of our brand.

“We are excited to be given the opportunity to partner with the Cavalier Football Club and the fit has been very natural, considering that Cavalier has already shown that they are a resilient team like the roaring lion of our brand Kingston 62,” he said.

General Manager of Cavalier Chad Cunningham said it was only fitting that the two were aligned as he highlighted the synergies that exist between Kingston 62 and Cavalier.

“It's rather ironic that Kingston 62 ended up being the club sponsors for Cavalier, because as you can see from the club crest, we were established in Kingston in 1962 and so it's quite fitting that Kingston 62 is our sponsor.

“But the synergies don't stop there. They like to entertain; we like to entertain. And so we take great pride in the brand of football that we play and the fact that we promote as [much] young talent as possible,” he noted.

Cunningham spoke of the power of football as a brand itself locally and said he believes that there is value to be had by those who sponsor local football.

“Football is a very powerful vehicle for brands. A lot of people don't realise exactly the kind of numbers that follow football in Jamaica.

“In our minds, the very people that are going to buy and generate the sales for any product in Jamaica are the wider population of Jamaica and football has a strong connect with that, and Cavalier wants to be that conduit that works with you to facilitate you, and be your partners in getting the most out of football,” he said.

Cavalier striker Dwayne Atkinson, who was named Player of the Week for match week one, received a special compensation of $62,000 for his outstanding performance when he came off the bench to score and provide an assist in his team's 2-0 win over Humble Lion FC.

The meet and greet series will continue next week.

— Dwayne Richards