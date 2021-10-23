Kingston College athletes to ride in style following acquisition of new bus

KINGSTON College (KC) received a boost to their transportation fleet with the acquisition of a sparkling new 26-seater bus, just before the expected resumption of high school sports this semester.

Schoolboy football is set to resume next month, according to the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), so the bus could not have come at a better time for the school.

Speaking at the dedication of the bus at Cloverly Park, 2A North Street recently, chairman of the board Michael Vaccianna thanked the old boys who had contributed to the purchase of the bus valued at just over $10m.

“I want to say thanks to the donors who have contributed to the purchase of this well appointed bus and who have made this event possible. I believe that this gift is significant in many ways and it will be significant to people in different ways.”

Vaccianna shared what the acquisition of the bus will mean to the Kingston College family.

“There are three things I want to mention…this is an excellent demonstration of the spirit of generosity, community and loyalty that I believe was instilled in all of us who have passed through this institution. It is a part of the vision of our founding headmaster, Bishop Gibson, and it is being realised every day of life.

“The second thing I want to mention is that it conveys an image of success which is consistent with the many milestones that Kingston College has achieved over its 96 years.

“This is a part of our mission: that we must educate young men, and to put them in society to make a contribution to society, and that success has shown itself in so many different ways — and I think that the visibility that this bus provides is one way of showing success. This is an example of old boys giving back to their alma mater.”

The chairman expressed hope that the arrival of the bus will lead to more contributions to the school by other members of the KC fraternity.

“It is my hope that every time a KC old boy sees this bus he will be motivated and encouraged to make a contribution to the school — whether it is his time and talent, or a financial one. It is an image that portrays what can happen when people get together to make a contribution.”

KC Principal Dave Myrie disclosed that the acquisition time for securing the bus, from concept to delivery, was the fastest fund-raising effort he had presided over since taking charge of the all-boy institution.

“It is the second bus I have had the pleasure of dedicating since being the principal at Kington College. I remember the boys saying to me the first time, the “phantom bus” has arrived because they heard about this bus for so many years and couldn't see the bus, and they saw a bus and said the phantom bus has arrived.

“The acquisition of this bus may have been the fastest fund-raising event that I have ever experienced since being at Kingston College in terms of space of time of getting this thing done.”

Myrie noted that only a select few old boys were contacted to raise funds to purchase the bus, and he thanked them for responding to the call.

“To all the donors, we really, really appreciate your input. Your commitment to KC is obvious…and countless students will talk about this and talk about how our old boy fraternity responds every time we need help.”

The list of donors include Denis Cohen, Timothy Scarlet, Howard Lau, Urvin Banks, Donavan Germain, Chris Chin (VP Records), Darren Moore, Everton Gardener, Dean Nevers, Earl Powell, Kirk Scott, Rick Case, Ryan Reid, Steve Dunn, Clinton Daley, KCOBA New York and KCOBA Florida.