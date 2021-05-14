Kirk Dawkins relishes first gold for KC

KIRK Dawkins finally got to live his dream of representing Kingston College (KC) on the first day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships.

With his representation delayed due to the late cancellation of the 2020 championships because of the coronavirus, Dawkins became the first boy to win gold at the event when he took the 2000m Steeplechase Open, the first final contested at Champs.

Winning gold left Dawkins almost speechless, although he was happy with his own execution of the race.

“I am completely happy. Words can't explain how I feel right now. All I have to do is thank the Most High, Jesus Christ, for letting me come out here injury-free and executing a brilliant race,” he said.

Dawkins described the cancellation of Champs 2020 as a “big blow”.

“It's my first gold medal for KC and the first time I am participating at an ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships for KC – because I got recruited from Ascot High School in 2018. Champs didn't keep last year [and it] was a big blow for me, but I kept my focus, came out here, and I did excellent.”

He also hoped that his performance will be an inspiration to his teammates during the championships.

“Things were going a bit haywire in the camp but I know that if I can start off the day brilliantly [then] my teammates will follow because we work off each other's energy. And I delivered so I know they will deliver as well,” he noted.

Dawkins was happy that he was able to live up to the expectations of his coach, teammates and his mother.

“I am very proud, to be honest, because I lived up to my standard. The coach has a lot of expectations on me, including the Henry twins, my mother. They always motivate me and say if I can stay with Rivaldo Marshall until the last lap I will be victorious – and that is what happened today,” he said.

Dawkins will also be participating in the Class One boys' 800m at Champs.

— Dwayne Richards