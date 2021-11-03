Kito Campbell lowers age group breaststroke record

Kito Campbell proved too good for his rivals in the boys' 15-17 100-metre breaststroke, as he once again lowered the national senior and age group record at the recently concluded Dean Martin National Championships at the National Aquatic Centre.

The Kaizen Swim Club representative's flat 1:06.00, which lowered his previous record of 1:06.68, set in Puerto Rico in June, highlighted the three-day meet which signalled the return of the national championships, which was last held in 1970, when there were junior and senior championships. Its also signalled the return of regular competition, since the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Over 250 swimmers, between ages seven to 30, graced the pool, hunting qualifying times for next year's Carifta Swimming Championship, as well as the World Swimming Championships scheduled for December 16-21 in Abu Dhabi.

Though competitions have been few this year, Campbell has made the occasions count.

Campbell, with his customary brisk start, separated himself from the field very early, completing the first 50 metres in 29.72 seconds, which demonstrated his intent.

By the time he made the turn, all eyes were on the clock in anticipation of something special and Campbell would not disappoint. His 1:06.00 placed him more than 10 seconds ahead of his competitors.

The Calabar High stalwart's new senior national, as well as 15-17 age group record, also represents the fastest time recorded by a Jamaican on local soil.

For Campbell and his Coach Rory Alvaranga, the performance was another demonstration of his hard work and, by extension, the significant progress made in recent times.

It was at the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (CCCAN) Championships in Puerto Rico that Campbell twice lowered Brad Hamilton's previous national standard of 1:07.30 set in 2007.

First in the heats with a swim of 1:06.78, followed by an even faster 1:06.68, placing second behind Haiti's Alexandre Grand'Pierre who won in 1:03.72. He has now bettered his 100m breaststroke times in his last three swims.

This new time is now the second-fastest performance in Jamaican history behind Olympian and Caribbean legend Alia Atkinson.

Campbell, the reigning ISSA Champs pole vault champion, later paraded his speed in the 50-metre breaststroke which he won in 29.23s. He also added the 200-metre breaststroke title to his accolade, as he topped the field in 2:45.02.

Campbell's 50m breaststroke time earned him 699 FINA points.

Sidrell Williams earned 691 and 670 points, respectively, for his 53.05s-clocking in the 100m freestyle and 25.44s in the 50m butterfly.

Nathaniel Thomas, who scored 653 points for his 54.07s in the 100m freestyle, was the other athlete awarded certificate for having swims that were 650 FINA points or more.

— Sherdon Cowan