Kool Cat, Sir Donald top second quarter of Tipsters competition

In another exciting battle, Ruddy Allen (Kool Kat) and Donald Bahadur (Sir Donald) completed a quick double as they emerged winners of the second quarter in the 2021 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/ Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition.

Allen, the overall champion in the Most Wins category, held off rivals to win the Most Wins category for the second-consecutive time, while Bahadur was a comfortable winner for the second time in the Monetary category.

Both tipsters were rewarded with prize money of $20,000 each for their effort at Escape Bar and Grill in New Kingston on Thursday.

Allen, after starting the final race day (June 28) of the quarter on 157 winners, one win ahead of Gerald Reid (Reidy) on 156 winners and two ahead of Anthony Allen (Gujurat) on 155 winners, spotted three winners — Devine Lexie, Storm Princess and Ultimatum — to finish with 160 winners. Reidy failed to fire with only one winner in Storm Princess to end on 157 winners, the same as Anthony Allen, who had two winners – Devine Lexie and Storm Princess. Slip Saddle finished fourth with 152 winners with the other tipsters Jason Duncan (Jah Son – 147 winners); Sherdon Cowan (The General – 142 winners); Bahadur 139 winners; Kingsley Gentles (The Genius – 136 winners), and Leslie McLean (Hot Spur – 121 winners).

Meanwhile, in the Monetary category, Bahadur ended the quarter with $22,983 to win back-to-back quarters. Duncan finished second with $13,035; with Allen third with $12,146; Reid fourth with $12,000 and Gentles fifth with $11,870.

“It was good to win the first quarter but winning the second quarter also was even greater. It is not easy tipping winning bets as anything can happen in the horse racing. But I am happy to once again be on top and and hopefully, I can be on top at the end of the competition,” Bahadur told the Observer.