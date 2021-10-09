Kool Kat, Sir Donald top 3rd quarter of Tipsters' Competition

RUDDY Allen (Kool Kat) and Donald Bahadur (Sir Donald) completed a triple as they emerged winners of the third quarter in the 2021 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/ Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition.

Allen, the overall champion in the Most Wins category, skillfully held off rivals for the third-consecutive time while Bahadur was a comfortable winner for the third time in the Monetary category.

The tipsters were each rewarded prize money of $20,000 at Escape Bar and Grill in New Kingston on Thursday.

Allen finished the quarter on 229 winners, ahead of second-place Anthony Allen (Gujurat) on 223. Previous champion in the Monetary category, Gerald Reid (Reidy) produced a late surge to finish third on 221 winners ahead of Slip Saddle who finished fourth on 215.

The other tipsters were Sherdon Cowan (The General) with 204 winners; Bahadur, 204 winners; Kingsley Gentles (The Genius), 203 winners); Jason Duncan (Jah Son), 202 winners) and Leslie McLean (Hot Spur) with 193 winners).

Meanwhile, in the Monetary category, Bahadur, who was playing it safe for the quarter with small bets, ended with $22,127 to win the quarter for the third time in a row. The Genius finished second with $7,508 while Reidy, who is slowly climbing the ladder, finished third with $7,477. Duncan was fourth with $5,067.

“With three quarters already in the bag the aim now is to win the overall championship and take home the

gold. It is a very wonderful feeling to win all three quarters so far with one to go, and that's the championship quarter. It is not easy tipping winning bets as anything can happen in horse racing, but things are going [well] for me and hopefully it will continue throughout the competition,” Bahadur told the Jamaica Observer.