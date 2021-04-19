Kool Kat, Sir Donald top first quarter in Capital Betting and Wagering Ltd Tipsters' competition

In what was a close and exciting battle, Ruddy Allen (Kool Kat) and Donald Bahadur (Sir Donald) have emerged winners of the first quarter in the 2021 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/ Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition.

Both tipsters were rewarded with prize money of $20,000 each for their effort at Escape Bar and Grill in New Kingston last Thursday.

Allen, the overall champion in the Most Wins Category, came from behind to win the Most Wins category with 77 winners, taking the incentive for the quarter. He was just one winner in front of Gerald Reid (Reidy), the overall champion in the Monetary category, on 76 winners. Anthony Allen (GujuRat) was close behind on 75 winners in third place, with Jason Duncan (Jah Son) in fourth place on 73 winners.

Meanwhile, Bahadur ended the quarter with $23,355 to win the Monetary category. Reid finished second with $17,067; Kingsley Gentles (The Genius) third with $15,518 and Duncan with $15,309, rounding off the top four.

“It is a good feeling to win one of the quarters so far in the competition. It is also good to start the year on a winning note, and hopefully I can be on top at the end of the competition. Also I just want to thank the sponsors of the competition as their support is well appreciated,” Bahadur told the Observer.