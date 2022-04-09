Kool Kat, The General top first quarter of tipsters' competition

In what was a truly close and thrilling exhibition of tipping, Ruddy Allen (Kool Kat) and Sherdon Cowan (The General) have emerged winners of the first-quarter of the 2022 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition.

Allen, the two-time defending overall champion in the Most Wins category, came from behind to tie with Cowan in that section, but Allen held on to win the Monetary category.

Prize money of $30,000 was awarded to Allen, while Cowan picked up $10,000 for his effort at the presentation ceremony held at the Escape 24/7 Bar & Grill in New Kingston on Thursday.

Allen, who trailed Cowan by all of 11 winners entering March — the last month of the quarter with seven race days — displayed his excellent choice of selections to join Cowan on 73 winners, each with one race day to go. Both tipsters played it safe on the final race day of the month, selecting the form horses and spotting five winners apiece to finish on 78 winners each to share the top prize.

Newcomer Bernadette Bishope (Miss Cookie), who was also in the running for first place, gave up two soft winners to finish on 76 winners in third place. Gerald Reid (Reidy) finished in fourth spot on 74 winners, one win ahead of Anthony Allen (Gujurat) in fifth on 73 winners. The other tipsters were Leslie McLean (Hot Spur - 66 winners); Donald Bahadur (Sir Donald – 62 winners); Jah Son (Jason Duncan – 58 winners); and The Genius (Kingsley Gentles – 58 winners).

Meanwhile, in also a close battle, Allen finished on $23,692, edging out Bishope, who finished on $23,691, by one dollar winning the Monetary category. Reidy was next on $20,898 followed by Anthony Allen on $20,327 as no other tipsters were above $20,000.

The second quarter of the competition runs from April to June.

Ones to watch:



Race 1) Omron/Tocatbetheglory/Always Vigorous

Race 2) Double Diva/talona/Power Ranking

Race 3) Sudden Flight/Speechless/Formal Gladiator

Race 4) Mamasharondarling/Faulyna Forever/Adwa

Race 5) Run Jaya Run/Supreme Star/Quanna

Race 6) Mirabilis/Burning Red/Custer

Race 7) Unruly Gyal/Perfect Brew/Madelyn’s Sunshine

Race 8) JJ Warrior/King Antholew/Maya

Race 9) Supreme Song/Milla’s All That/Get A Pepsi

Race 10) Anngelos/Sheboom/Better Best