Laban, Legality top draw for Ahwhofah Sprint feature

Laban, trained by Hall of Fame conditioner Richard Azan, headlines a field of nine runners in what should be a competitive battle for top honurs in the $1.1-million Ahwhofah Sprint feature event at Caymanas Park today.

Bred by Sensational Slam-Fort Trixie, Laban has made significant progress in 2021, and has been racing competitively in the class above.

Returning to the Overnight Allowance level to contest this trophy event, Laban has the class and talent to put rivals away but the choice of jockey, in apprentice Abigail Able, in the saddle does not inspire much confidence.

The Ahwhofah Sprint call is positioned at the ninth event on the 10-race card with a post time of 4:20 pm. First race is at 11:45 am.

Laban last raced on October 30 and was just beaten by Duke by a length going five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course. Last Sunday, December 5, Laban was taken to task at exercise as the four-year-old bay colt strode seven furlongs (1,400m) in 1:32.0 and galloped the last five furlongs in a smooth 1:00.2 coming into the race. Based on that workout, Laban should prove a tough opponent.

The American-bred runners One Don, trained by Gary Subratie, Legality, trained by two-time champion conditioner Anthony Nunes, should give Laban a warm time in the race for first place.

One Don just failed to catch God of Love at five and a half furlongs (1,100m), losing out by ½ length on November 28. One Don should relish the extra half-furlong and from a clean break, his final rattle in deep stretch could get him close.

Legality has been racing regularly of late. The five-year-old dark bay horse ran an even race on last to finish third behind I Am Fred and Excessive Force at seven and a half furlongs (1,500m) on December 4. Legality should not find this trip too sharp and given his ability, has a fighting chance of being successful.

The other runners in the field are Another Bullet, Deep Blue Sea, Loose Ball, Prince Charles, El Profesor and Supreme Soul.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Talented Tony K/Blu Attitude/Big Paul

Race 2) Jaguar/Berning Red/Giant Wheeler

Race 3) Union Four/Samora/Secret Law

Race 4) I Realise/Rubyistheone/Power of Faith

Race 5) Baton Rogue/Will The Conquerer/True Bravado

Race 6) Plutologist/Run Yaya Run/War Orphan

Race 7) King's Magician/Versatile Vision/Mirabilis

Race 8) She's So Fabulous/Unwritten Law/Carol Strike

Race 9) Laban/Legality/One Don

Race 10) Crafty and Ready/Basilicus/Ocean Wave