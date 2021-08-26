Labycka gallops away with Caymanas Park 1959 feature

After finishing down the track in eighth place by 29 lengths in the recent Jamaica Oaks, Labycka turned up a different animal on this occasion and easily brushed aside rivals in the $900,000 Caymanas Park 1959 feature event at the racetrack yesterday.

Trained by Steven Todd and ridden by apprentice Jordan Barrett, Labycka ( Northern Giant – Marine Drive), who was sent off at odds of 5/2 in the 13-horse field, easily won by 3 ½ lengths in the three-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance 11 event over one mile. Labycka won in a time of 1:39.2 minutes.

After a couple of strides leaving the starting gates out of the chute, Labycka emerged as the leader and held the front end ahead of Three Times Lucky (Jerome Innis) and Sensational Gold (Oneil Mullings) passing the intersection at the seven furlong (1,400m) pole.

Labycka maintained her gallop well down the backstretch before increasing her lead going into the half-mile (800m) turn. With no real challengers coming into the straight, Labycka went on to win comfortably in the end ahead of Three Times Lucky, Iannai Links (Dick Cardenas), and It's A Boy, all trained by Jason DaCosta.

It was the second winner on the nine-race card for Barrett, who had earlier booted home April Spirit for trainer Wayne Parchment in the third race.

Meanwhile, Victory Turn produced a gate-to-wire performance to win the $1-million top-rated Overnight Allowance event over five furlongs round. Trained by Gary Crawford and ridden by Javaniel Patterson, Victory Turn won by 2 3/4 lengths ahead of Drummer Boy (Dick Cardenas) and Nevada (Richard Henry) in a time of 59.3 seconds.

Racing continues on Saturday.

—Ruddy Allen