Lacovia High dares to dream as Champs draws close

After winning just one medal ever at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships, Lacovia High have set their sights on adding to the tally at this year's renewal set for April 5-9 at National Stadium.

The Tombstone, St Elizabeth-based school, 'just down the road' from the commercial centre Santa Cruz and in the shadows of giants St Elizabeth Technical, Lacovia have gradually been carving out their own history and hope the 2022 staging of the world-famous Champs will have its own chapter.

Kadian Myers was part of a three-way tie for third in the Class Three girls' high jump at the 2016 staging of Champs and Kamille Ennis, the head coach of the team, thinks her strong Class Two girls' team could bring back medals to Lacovia.

Sabrina Dockery, the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs Class Two 200m winner Sabrina Dockery and girls' Class Two 400m champion Rasheika Byfield, plus Class Two boys' 400m runner Rosean Smith should get to their respective finals.

Dockery, who unfortunately false started in the first round of the Under-17 girls' 400m at the Carifta Trials, Ennis said could get two medals if all goes to plan.

“The season has been a pretty good one, with no injuries and improvements throughout the season,” adding that winning 15 medals at the COCAA Western Champs including five golds and Dockery winning the girls' Under-17 200m at Carifta Trials were the highs so far.

The low she said was the false start in the 400m at Carifta Trials.

They have set some goals for Champs, scoring 20 points on the girls' side and five for the boys'.

Among the surprises she said this season was when their young team held off STETHS to win the girls' Open 4x400m at the COCAA Champs with the team of Dockery, Byfield, Tiffany Watson and Vernez Nelson.

— Paul Reid