Lacovia upset Munro in Zone C clash

Lacovia High threw themselves a lifeline to advance to the second round of the daCosta Cup when a double strike from Jahmaul Wright powered them to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Zone C leaders Munro College at the St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) Sports Complex in Santa Cruz yesterday.

Under the hot one o'clock sun, it was Munro who dictated the early pace with short, snappy passes. The deadlock was broken early when Ceon Falconer dropped back in midfield and played a brilliant ball through to Xarier Bruce, who first the goalkeeper to the ball. Bruce was, however, taken down by the advancing goalkeeper and up stepped Captain Sean Kenyon to convert the resulting penalty kick.

The lead was almost doubled immediately as Bruce left unmarked in the six-yard box but failed to control. Lacovia had a few opportunities of their own but shot wide on each occasion.

With half-time approaching Lacovia sprung a quick counter-attack and striker Wright raced away from the Munro defence to calmly slot past goalkeeper Henry James to equalise in the 40th minute.

Lacovia had the chance to take the lead early in the second half almost from the kick-off but Travon Davy missed from inside the six-yard box, directing his effort off the post. Munro almost retook the lead when Sean Kenyon saw his free kick from 25 yards ricochet off the corner or the crossbar and upright.

It remained deadlocked until the 88th minute when Davy got away from two defenders and passed to Wright at the backpost to roll into an empty net to secure the win.

The result now leaves Munro on 12 points and Lacovia two points behind on 10. STETHS lead the group on 13 points following their exciting 3-2 win over B B Coke High who find themselves out on contention on seven points.

The final round of fixtures will see STETHS play Lacovia and Munro play B B Coke, both at the STETHS Sports Complex on Saturday.

— Steve Cole