Ladies bow into action at NCAA Div 1 Regional Champs today

It will be a busy first day of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division One Regional Championships for several Jamaican females as they start their quest for places in the outdoor national championships set for University of Oregon next month.

Kiara Grant of Norfolk State, Nayoka Clunis of University of Tennessee, Andrenette Knight of University of Virginia, Kimisha Chambers of Kansas State University and the Baylor University pair of Ackera Nugent and Kavia Francis will each be taking part in two events.

Nearly 60 Jamaicans are representing their universities at the four-day event that started yesterday and is being held at two venues — the East Regionals at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, and the West Regionals at the E B Cushing Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas.

The top 48 athletes in each event in each region will qualify for the regionals, but only the top 12 from each event from either meet will advance to the National Championships that will return to the University of Oregon's Hayward Field in Eugene and will be held June 9-12 after several years because the facility was being refurbished.

On yesterday's first day, where only the men competed, Carey McLeod of University of Tennessee punched his ticket to the long jump event at the nationals after he finished second with a best of 8.08m (0.7m/s) at the East Regional.

However, Adrian Mitchell of Albany failed to make progress in the javelin throw, finishing 18th overall with a throw of 66.91m.

Damion Thomas of Louisianna State with 13.60 seconds (2.2m/s) and LaFranz Campbell of Clemson with 13.62 seconds (2.7m/s) both advanced to Friday's second round of the 110m hurdles.

Today, Grant, a finalist in the 100m in 2019, the last time the NCAA outdoors championships were held, in Austin, Texas, will run the first round of both short sprints — the 100m and the 200m.

Clunis, who will compete in three events, will have the hammer throw and the shot put today; Knight and Chambers are in the first rounds of the 100m hurdles and the 400m hurdles; Nugent will run in the 100m and the 100m hurdles, while Francis will contest both the 200m and 400m first rounds.

Also today, in the East Regionals, former Immaculate Conception thrower Kadian Clarke of Eastern Michigan will contest the first round of the women's hammer throw and in the long jump Peter-gay McKenzie of West Virginia University will seek to advance.

Gabrielle Bailey of Kent State University will also go in the shot put, while three Jamaicans will go in the first round of the 100m — Shian Hyde of Florida State and Grant and Kayla Bonnick of Virginia.

Grant will be the lone Jamaican in the 200m while there will be five Jamaicans in the 100m hurdles — Sidney Marshall and Trishauna Hemmings of Clemson University, Janielle Moore of Northwestern State, Knight of Virginia and Rosealee Cooper of Mississippi State.

Michaela Lewis of Alabama State will run the 800m first round, while Virginia's Knight and Nicolee Foster of Clemson will contest the 400m hurdles.

Thirteen Jamaicans will be in action in the West Regional, with Kemba Nelson of University of Oregon and Nugent running in the first round of the 100m, while Kevona Davis of University of Texas and Baylor's Francis will be in the first round of the 200m.

Francis will accompany Stacy-Ann Williams of University of Texas and Charokee Young of Texas A&M University in the 400m.

While Chambers will be in both hurdles events, Daszay Freeman of University of Arkansas and Nugent will be in the 100m race, while Abigail Schaaffe of University of Minnesota and Terice Steen of New Mexico State will run the 400m hurdles.

In the field events, Amanda Carty of Arizona State and Taisha Pryce of Kansas State will contest the long jump and Devia Brown of Minnesota will take part in the shot put.