Lamara Distin targets first Olympics after creditable NCAA season

The sky is the limit for Jamaican high jumper Lamara Distin as she sets her sights on making it to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, next month after completing her first full National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) season with a second-placed finish at the NCAA Division One outdoor championships at University of Oregon's Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Distin, the Texas A&M University sophomore, who had set a personal best 1.90m at the NCAA championships, is expected to compete at next week's Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) National Senior Championships that will help to select the team, where she will go up against many times national champion Kimberly Williamson.

The 1.90m height cleared by Distin on Saturday was the highest by a Jamaican woman since 2017, when Williamson cleared 1.91m in Manhattan, Kansas.

Despite the long season that started in January, Distin still thinks she has more left in the tank. “Yes, I do believe I can achieve my best at trials because I am still keeping focused and on the right track, although the collegiate season is over,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“Since I haven't stopped training, I have stuck with my training programmes and I have been training good and meeting my training goals. I feel much stronger and I'm more focused on the Olympic Trials since collegiate competition is over. It's the dream every athlete has at a point, to represent their country at the biggest stage. Seeing what other athletes are doing out there is enlightening me to do more to make it to the Olympics.”

To get to Tokyo, however, Distin must either achieve the qualifying height of 1.96m or be in the top 32 at the cut off date for qualifying to earn 'an invite' to fill out the quota.

The former Rusea's High, Vere Technical, and Hydel athlete is currently the 33rd eligible woman in her event, but even a slight improvement could make a big difference for her.

Asked whether 1.96m was a realistic target for her next week, Distin said, “Everything takes time and I am being patient, but that's definitely a target for me to qualify for the Olympics. Just keeping focus and hoping for the best.”

Last week's performance came as a surprise for many, but the South-Eastern Conference (SEC) Outdoors third-placed finisher said, “I am very pleased with my performance this past weekend as 1.90m or higher was my goal for the season,” she said.

“I started off the season on a very rocky start, trying to get back healthy from a minor injury. I definitely was expecting more because my body was communicating good signs and I was mentally prepared and comfortable enough, to the point where I felt that I could have done much better.”

While it was her teammate Tyra Gittens who had captured all the spotlight going into the high jump event, Distin was consistent, clearing her first six bars on the first attempt and was still perfect when the last three contestants were left.

“I was trying to stay focused and not let what others jumped distract me from what I am capable of doing,” the World Under-20 Championships finalists said. “I did whatever I thought would help keep my mind from generating negative thoughts. Breathing in and out helps to calm me down and recentre my mind and focus.”

Ironically, she failed at 1.93m on Saturday, which would have equalled the Jamaican national record but insists she is not that far from conquering that mark.

“I'm really not far from the national record. I did not get the national record but I know I have the ability to surpass it,” she told the Observer.

“I am just being patient and staying true to myself because everything takes time. There are some simple mistakes that should be corrected as it pertains to higher bars. My coach and I are definitely working on that, so hopefully it happens at the right time.”

From a somewhat nervous and uncertain but talented teen, Distin has developed over the last two years in College Station, Texas, and she said she is still getting better.

“Being here at Texas A&M I have learnt a lot over the past year,” she pointed out. “I have improved my skill levels and been able to build motivation, ambition, and confidence. I am also gaining more knowledge day by day, as well as learning a lot of the importance of having a strong and healthy body and mind. Planning and prioritising have also been a part of my routine since I got here because it helps me to get things done and improve my performance not just on the track, but school as well.”