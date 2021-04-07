Landmark digital deal set to enhance global fan base

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has signed a landmark four-year deal with India's premier digital sports company, FanCode, and expects the partnership to result in a strengthening of its global fan base.

The deal, announced yesterday, will allow the Indian market to have access to a plethora of West Indies cricket with nearly 150 international and 250 domestic matches in the Caribbean being streamed exclusively on FanCode.

Additionally, FanCode will also be responsible for creating content to inform “deeper fan engagement”, by showcasing behind-the-scenes footage, player features and the culture of West Indies cricket.

“West Indies cricket remains immensely popular all around the world and many Indian fans see us as their second favourite team,” said CWI chief executive Johnny Grave.

“They have always followed West Indies teams and players and this partnership will provide great access to bring them even closer.

“It is very important for the West Indies to access the significant cricket-loving passionate audience in India. We are excited and eager to work with FanCode and their innovative, digital-first broadcast platform.”

Available on FanCode will be 16 international West Indies series but more importantly, India's 2022 tour of West Indies for three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Several West Indies Women home series will also feature on FanCode along with Under-19 International fixtures, and matches in the Super50 Cup – CWI's domestic one-day championship.

Other than the regular monthly and annual subscriptions, viewers will be able to watch a single match or an entire series, as well as watch real-time match highlights and customise data to enhance their viewing experience.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said the partnership was key to further enhancing the relationship with India.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with FanCode. India is one of our close allies in the cricket world and a key player in the global sporting landscape,” he explained.

“So this new agreement will enhance our presence there and also bring millions of fans closer to our team and to the magnificence of West Indies cricket.”

FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said the partnership was an exciting one, bringing Indian fans closer to the spirit of West Indies cricket.

“The Caribbean is home to some of the most entertaining cricket played in the world,” Colaco said.

“We are excited to partner with Cricket West Indies and bring close to 400 matches from the Caribbean, featuring some of world cricket's biggest and brightest stars, to Indian cricket fans.

“This partnership will give millions of cricket fans in India the opportunity to experience FanCode and the many digital innovations we are bringing to improve the sports fan consumption experience.”