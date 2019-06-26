Lara recovering following health scare

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Iconic former West Indies batsman Brian Lara says he has been cleared of anything serious after being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai with chest pains yesterday.

In a message to fans and well-wishers, the 50-year-old Lara said several of the tests completed by doctors at Mumbai's Global Hospital in Parel had so far revealed “nothing major” and anticipated leaving hospital by today.

“I know everyone is very concerned about what is happening. I think I just extended myself too much in the gym this morning and was feeling a little bit of pain in my chest. I just felt it was best to see a doctor and I was taken to the hospital,” said Lara, a former captain and the Windies record-holder for the most runs in Tests.

“The pain continued so obviously a lot of tests have been done. I'm just chilling in my hospital bed watching England versus Australia… but I'm going to be alright. Just letting everyone know I'm fine, recovering and I'll be back in my hotel room tomorrow,” Lara said.

“Couple of the tests that came back already the doctors were quite happy there was nothing major.”

Trinidadian Lara is currently in India performing duties as a media analyst for the ongoing World Cup in England. He is one of the renowned personalities in the game, having scored 11,953 runs in from 131 matches with 34 hundreds and 10,405 runs from 299 One-Day Internationals.

He still holds the records for the highest individual score in Tests — 400 not out — and in first class cricket — an unbeaten 501.

Lara quit international cricket in 2007 following the historic Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean.