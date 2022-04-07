Largie All-Stars outshine Dilston All-Stars

In a close battle from start to finish, Largie All-Stars defeated Dilston All-Stars 136-134 in their first-leg semi-final match in the Winners Community Domino Easter League competition at the Rae's Water Store in Waterhouse on Sunday.

It was the visiting Largie All-Stars team that showed early promise and controlled the game well from the first whistle. Largie All-Stars went into the break with a eight-point lead at 77-69 over the home team Dilston All-Stars.

On the resumption, Dilston All-Stars seemed to have found their rhythm and cut the deficit by a mere one-point (97-98) much to the delight of the cheering home supporters. With 30 minutes to go before the end, Dilston All-Stars took the lead at 112-111 over Largie All-Stars. From there on both teams exchanged the lead regularly up to the final minutes of the game.

With only one minute remaining in the match, the Largie All-Stars team held their composure and won the game by two points in the end.

Ricardo Whittick and Gregory Facey from Largie All-Stars were voted the most outstanding players of the match.

The return-leg semi-final match will be played next Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Rae's Water Store, starting at 6:30 pm.

— Ruddy Allen