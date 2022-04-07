Largie All-Stars outshine Dilston All-Stars

Largie All-Stars outshine Dilston All-StarsThursday, April 07, 2022
|
In a close battle from start to finish, Largie All-Stars defeated Dilston All-Stars 136-134 in their first-leg semi-final match in the Winners Community Domino Easter League competition at the Rae's Water Store in Waterhouse on Sunday.
It was the visiting Largie All-Stars team that showed early promise and controlled the game well from the first whistle. Largie All-Stars went into the break with a eight-point lead at 77-69 over the home team Dilston All-Stars.
On the resumption, Dilston All-Stars seemed to have found their rhythm and cut the deficit by a mere one-point (97-98) much to the delight of the cheering home supporters. With 30 minutes to go before the end, Dilston All-Stars took the lead at 112-111 over Largie All-Stars. From there on both teams exchanged the lead regularly up to the final minutes of the game.
With only one minute remaining in the match, the Largie All-Stars team held their composure and won the game by two points in the end.
Ricardo Whittick and Gregory Facey from Largie All-Stars were voted the most outstanding players of the match.
The return-leg semi-final match will be played next Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Rae's Water Store, starting at 6:30 pm.
— Ruddy Allen
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy