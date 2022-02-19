LAST HURRAH?

AT 30 years old Sashana Campbell has again hinted at the possibility of this being her final hurrah with the Reggae Girlz on a World Cup qualifying trail.

As the most experienced player in the current set-up with 35 caps, Campbell, who turns 31 on March 2, believes she is duty-bound to give off another capital effort as the Girlz hunt a second-consecutive qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand next year.

Interestingly, when the Reggae Girlz qualified for the global showpiece in France 2019 it was Campbell's first time back in the national set-up since 2014, and it was at that point that she first considered hanging up her cleats.

She is now hoping this resurgent run ends just as it began — with qualification.

But the versatlie player, more popularly known as Pete, is even more cognisant that her unwavering work ethic and determination, whether in attack or defence, will have to consistently come to the fore on this occasion, given the magnitude of the situation.

For one, Jamaica's Women's football programme, with the continued addition of a number of overseas-based players, has become way more competitive than it was in the past and, this coupled with the fact that she is getting on in age, means Campbell has to completely outdo her younger peers for a spot in the team.

Not to mention, the issue of this being an historic venture as a second World Cup appearance would be the perfect way to bring the curtains down on her career spanning over eight years.

“We have a good chance of qualifying for another World Cup. Our team has gotten stronger all round, however, we know it won't be easy at all but we are definitely going to give it our best,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer.

“For me, I just want to stay focused, in shape and healthy as possible. Whatever it takes to help get the team to the Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand next year is what I will offer,” she declared.

To demonstrate her intentions, Campbell produced a fairly decent showing as she held down the left back position for 90 plus minutes in the Reggae Girlz' 4-0 win over Bermuda in their opening Concacaf Women's Championship qualifying game at the National Stadium on Thursday.

Campbell welcomed the performance, given the fact that she has not really consistently been in a competitive environment since fleeing from her contract with Israeli club Hapoel Ironi Petah Tikva in May last year, due to an outbreak of violence.

“It was good to play that much minutes. I haven't played in a bit and so I am pleased with how I performed under the circumstances. I still believe there is room for improvement and so I will continue to put in the necessary work because the more I play, the better I will get,” Campbell said.

“Being a professional for years, I know the kind of work that was needed to get to this point and to still be a valuable player to the team. I was in the gym everyday and doing a lot of conditioning. I might not be playing competitively but I was putting in the work both mentally and physically. It wasn't easy but I knew what I needed to do to get back with the team,” she shared.

If Campbell's words are anything to go by, then her explosiveness and trickery should come to the fore in short order.

With the blowout run giving her added confidence, the 5ft 6in player is anticipating the remainder of the campaign during which the Girlz are expected to also see off Grenada on Sunday, as well as Cayman Islands and the Dominican Republic in April, to seal top spot and join top-ranked USA and Canada among others in the eight-team final-round tournament scheduled for July 4-18 in Mexico.

“We have a good group of players that are very much capable of getting Jamaica to the next World Cup and I think one of the key things I bring to the team is my experience. And, like I said earlier, once I'm fit and healthy I, like the other players, will be leaving it all on the pitch to make the country proud again,” she said before replying to the next, much-anticipated question.

“I don't know for sure if this is my last cycle but it's leaning towards that. It hasn't really soaked in [that I am possibly at the end of my career], or maybe I am not thinking about it as much to really explain the feeling,” Campbell shared.

Along with the World Cup appearance Campbell also won an NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) title with University of West Florida, and also featured in the National Under-20 team at numerous Concacaf competitions.

It might not seem like much but for Campbell it is enough, and another qualification would sweeten the deal.

“I don't think I have achieved all of what I aspired to in my playing career, however, I am grateful for what I have accomplished to date and all the experiences I've had along the way,” she ended.