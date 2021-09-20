Late Roy Welch remembered as a humble and well-loved individual

THE late former national football player William “Roy” Welch has been hailed as a man who always looked out for others and has been described as “a humble and well-loved individual” by those who were close to him.

Welch, 73 years old, who was a former central defender for Cavalier Soccer Club and Jamaica and who also enjoyed success as a coach after hanging up his playing boots, died on Saturday at the University Hospital of the West Indies after losing his battle with cancer.

David Bernard Sr, who he met at a training camp at Up Park Camp when both were called up to the Jamaica team in 1969 for the Concacaf finals in Costa Rica and with whom he forged a lifelong friendship, described Welch as “a kind man who was always willing to help others. He was big-hearted and the kind of player you would want to go into battle with — fearless and brave”.

Bernard Sr said Welch was “quiet, not much of a talkative person, sort of [a] reserved personality” who was “godfather to two of my daughters”, adding he always gave his best on the field of play. “He was a good team player, giving his all even when injured. He will be missed by all who knew him very well.”

Both would become club teammates when Bernard Sr left the army in 1972 and was encouraged to join Welch's club Cavalier by the late player Calvin Stewart and the late Delroy “Mutty” Scott who were in the team, “and that is where my link with Roy and Cavalier began”.

Wayne Shaw, president of the Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) said they had “lost another outstanding servant”, describing him as a “legendary player for Cavalier” at which club he won many titles.

Welch also coached several teams in KSAFA, both for Senior League and Business House competitions, Shaw pointed out. “He was also a coach in his community, Maxfield Park, where they competed in the Major League competition, and was also the coach for Scotiabank for over 20 years.”

The late Welch, who was one of three brothers to play for Cavalier along with twin Art and Asher, was the recipient of the Abe Alexander Memorial Award in 2006 for his contribution to football in Jamaica and was recently honoured by masters and celebrities at the Bell-Ziadie Memorial Fun Day Football Matches, also for his contribution to the sport.

Welch also played club cricket for Kensington Cricket Club and coached Ardenne High School from 1978 to 1982 in the Manning Cup competition, where the team made it to the final against Camperdown High School in 1979. He also coached Trench Town in both the Manning Cup and Sunlight Cup cricket competitions.

“A humble and well-loved individual, he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones and we honour his legacy. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Shaw ended.