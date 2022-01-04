The late Ruddy Williams was hailed as an “irreplaceable” cricket stalwart who “played a pivotal role” in the development of the sport in Jamaica and the wider region.

Williams, who was 80 years old, is said to have passed away at his home on Saturday, January 1 after ailing for some time.

“The cricket fraternity has lost a stalwart,” said Courtney Francis, the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) chief executive officer.

“Mr Ruddy Williams served Jamaica's cricket, West Indies cricket and local club cricket at Melbourne Cricket Club over the years. He was one of the off-the-field performers who didn't get the recognition he deserves,” he continued.

Williams was once Jamaica cricket's chief selector and was a devoted member of Melbourne, a club he served in various capacities.

He was chairman of selectors when Jamaica won the regional four-day title five times in a row between 2008 and 2012. He also won many club titles with Melbourne as captain, team manager and administrator.

“As chairman of selectors Ruddy would have played a pivotal role during the period when Jamaica won five regional championships straight. He would have been the most successful selector Jamaica cricket has seen.

“So many of the players that he selected to play for Jamaica would have gone on to play for West Indies at some level, whether it be the senior team, or the 'B' or 'A' team,” the JCA CEO told the Jamaica Observer.

“He was also a life member of the JCA and we are sending out condolences to his immediate family and friends, the Melbourne family and the wider cricket community,” Francis said.

Melbourne president and former Jamaica batsman Mark Neita said Williams was a positive influence for him, dating back to the 1970s.

“Ruddy Williams' passing will leave a huge void for us at Melbourne because Ruddy was a true Melbourne icon. He is irreplaceable and we'll miss his laughter, his wit, his great sense of humour and his passion for Melbourne. He's gone, but will never be forgotten because his contribution to Melbourne Cricket Club is something — very few people can say they contributed more,” he told the Observer.

“I had the good fortune in 1976 when I left Boys' Town as a 15-year-old to come to Melbourne to play under his captaincy. My very first game, ironically, was against Boys' Town and Ruddy dropped himself as captain so I could play. I got 69 runs against Boys' Town, and the rest was history. I always was in the Melbourne team since then and always had the support of Ruddy.

“When I became captain of Melbourne in the mid-1980s Ruddy Williams was then team manager. He was the person who recommended me to the Melbourne committee to be captain. At that time I was an impetuous youngster who had played for Jamaica, but a lot of people at Melbourne didn't think I was mature enough to be captain. Ruddy Williams stood up for me and as a result of that I became Melbourne captain at 24.

“All those years I was captain Ruddy was my manager and we created a synergy at Melbourne and a culture that lasted for many years after. We won many trophies together — Ruddy was somebody dear and near to me and to Melbourne,” Neita recalled.

The Melbourne boss said Williams was integral in the club's move from central Kingston to its current home at Melbourne Oval on the outskirts of Half-Way-Tree in St Andrew.

“Ruddy Williams was one of the persons who was largely responsible for us moving from Elleston Road to where we currently are (Courtney Walsh Drive). He was one of the persons responsible for us acquiring that property and financing that transaction,” Neita said.