Lawrence appointed interim head coach at Portmore United

Garnett Lawrence has officially been appointed interim head coach to guide Portmore United for the remainder of the shortened Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season powered by Digicel.

Lawrence, who previously had stints with another Premier League outfit Molynes United and former Manning Cup champions Bridgeport High School, takes over from Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, who recently migrated to the United Kingdom.

The revelation was made by the club via a widely circulated release.

Lawrence, the current technical co-ordinator and head coach of Portmore United's youth teams, who was also Gardner's assistant, says he is honoured by the appointment which he views as part of his development.

“This assignment is both a privilege and honour for me at this still-early development of my coaching career. I am extremely passionate about football and my community, and this is like a dream come true,” said Lawrence, who resides in Portmore.

“Already, in my very short stint at Portmore United, I've gained invaluable knowledge and insight on the operations of a professional outfit. I am fully committed to the Portmore organisation, its strategic goals and commitment towards excellence at all levels,” he added.

For Gardner, who joined Portmore United in 2019, the decision to leave the club at this point was very difficult.

“It was heart-wrenching for me to have to take the decision to leave the club in the middle of the Premier League competition. As a professional and one who is fully committed to his craft, it was indeed a most difficult decision,” he said.

“Portmore United has taught me a lot and supported me in unprecedented ways during my two-and-a-half years at the club. The professionalism of the entire organisation made it a tremendous working environment and I stand ready to continue my support of this organisation in any way possible. I wish the club and all the players success on their journey. They will forever be in my heart,” Gardner, a former Reggae Boy, noted.

“The entire Portmore United organisation is saddened with the sudden departure of Mr Ricardo Gardner, a football legend in Jamaica. We are very appreciative of his contribution during his stint at the club,” Portmore United General Manager Clive Marshall stated.

“We're also confident that interim head coach, Mr Lawrence, will add value to the Portmore programme and wish for him tremendous success, as we collectively embark on our mission to grow football, develop young minds and contribute to the upliftment of our community,” Marshall added.

Portmore United are poised for play-off action, as they currently occupy fourth position on 13 points with two games remaining in the preliminary round.