Leaders Mt Pleasant seek back-to-back victories in JPL

LEADERS Mt Pleasant Football Academy will be going after back-to-back wins in the Jamaica Premier League on Sunday when they take on Harbour View FC in the second game of a double-header at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Mona, St Andrew.

The St Ann-based Mt Pleasant got their season off to a winning start in last week's opening round with a 5-1 thumping of Humble Lion, while former winners Harbour View came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Molynes United.

In the first game, former winners Tivoli Gardens and Humble Lion will both be seeking their first win of the campaign.

Today, Mt Pleasant FA will hope to avenge last season's 0-2 loss to Harbour View — their first of the season and the East Kingston-based outfit's first — as they build on their strong start.

Mt Pleasant had, however, got the better of Harbour View in their two-game quarter-final play-offs, winning 4-2 on aggregate on their way to the semi-finals.

After last week's win Mt Pleasant FA's Coach Wally Downes told reporters his attacking forces were better than last season's. They had scored 13 goals in 10 games and proved him right so far with a handful in their first game.

Daniel Green led the Mt Pleasant FC scoring last week with a double while new-signings Allan Ottey, Ricardo Morris and Donovan Segree added to the tally.

The St Ann-based club could have momentum on their side as Harbour View were forced to come from behind twice against Molynes FC and cannot afford to give Mt Pleasant FA any edge today.

Trayvon Reid saved Harbour View with his double last week and he will be expected to lead the charge today along with Timar Lewis and Tyrese Williams.

Based on their performance last week, Humble Lion will have to dig deep if they are to get a point against Tivoli Gardens today.

The Clarendon outfit finished rock-bottom last season with just two wins in their 10 games and will hope to improve on last season when they had to wait until the sixth round to get their first win.

Tivoli will also be hoping for improvement over last week when they gave up the lead against Portmore United, and will hope to take home all three points.

The south St Andrew-based team had won last year's game against Humble Lion 4-3 but will expect an easier passage Sunday.

— Paul Reid