Leaders Mt Pleasant, W'house end in stalemate

The return of top-flight football to Drax Hall Stadium was not much of a pleasant one for fans after Mount Pleasant Football Academy failed to extended their lead atop the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) standing as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by closest pursuer Waterhouse FC, while Humble Lions were also held to a goalless stalemate by Harbour View on Saturday.

Allan Ottey, with his third goal in his third game back in the local league, gave Mount Pleasant a 16th-minute least, but it was later cancelled out by Denardo Thomas's 67th-minute strike as the top two teams shared the spoils.

Still, the St Ann-based Mount Pleasant extended their unbeaten run and inched up to 17 points, three points ahead of Waterhouse, who moved to 14 points.

Meanwhile, Humble Lions, who remain winless in seven games so far this season, inched up to eighth on five points after failing to get by sixth-placed Harbour View (nine points) in the curtain-raiser of the double-header.

That contest was a tale of two halves between both teams getting their fair shot at snaring all three points, but neither were able to maintain their composure in the final third to get on the score sheet.

Harbour View dominated proceedings in the first half, while Humble Lions came out more purposeful on the resumption and threatened in almost all of their attacking build-ups, calling Harbour View custodian Amal Knight into play on a number of occasions.

In fact, the Andrew Price-coached Clarendon-based outfit should have won the game from the penalty spot when Jahvaine Thompson's shot was handled inside the danger area by Odorland Harding.

However, the ever-reliable Andrew Vanzie was nothing of the sort on this occasion as he stepped up and skied the 12-yard kick five minutes from time.

The Mount Pleasant FA fans that filed into the venue were bubbling with confidence that their team would have better fortunes in the feature contest and the manner in which they started would have heightened those expectations.

With a mere three minutes on the clock, the nippy Daniel Green dismissed his marker and rifled a shot, which was parried by Kemar Foster in goal for Waterhouse.

Five minutes later, Ottey's shot from an angle had the custodian beaten but came back off the crossbar.

Mount Pleasant continued to take advantage of a timid-looking Waterhouse team and inevitably found the go-ahead goal when Alwayne Harvey's long pass from the back was expertly taken by Ricardo Morris, who later picked out Ottey. The much-travelled striker then drifted left of two defenders to make space for a left-footed shot that beat Foster to his left.

The host maintained the momentum with a few colourful plays in patches that resulted in half chances, but nothing to cause much damage as the score remained unchanged at the break.

They went close to doubling the lead five minutes into the resumption when Green and Morris connected well, but the former's final effort was cleared off the line.

The inevitable introduction of Cardel Benbow for Waterhouse gradually shifted the momentum in favour of the Drewsland-based club as they started to look more enterprising and were later rewarded for coming out of their shell.

A Ricardo Thomas free kick was headed away by a defender, but Denardo Thomas, lurking just outside the 18-yard box, latched on to the free ball and fired past Akel Clarke in goal for Mount Pleasant.

The contest lost its venom from there as neither team was able to create anymore meaningful chances to separate themselves.