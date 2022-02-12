Leaders Waterhouse face cellar-dwellers Molynes United in JPL

The red-hot Waterhouse FC, who currently sit top of the standings, will take on bottom-of-the table Molynes United in the first game of match week five of the Jamaica Premier League, starting at 1:00 pm Saturday.

Waterhouse have a maximum 12 points from four games and have scored a league-leading 13 goals, while conceding only two.

The team from Drewsland were runners up in the competition last year and have started the new campaign like a team determined to lift the title after losing the last three contested finals in the competition.

They will come up against a winless Molynes United team that have a single point earned from a draw on match day one.

They have the joint worst defence with Montego Bay United, conceding ten goals from their four games and will be hard-pressed to keep out the most rampant attack in the league that are averaging more than three goals a game.

Cardel Benbow scored two goals for Waterhouse last week and will be licking his lips at the thought of coming up against the Molynes United defence.

In the second game of the day, Portmore United and Humble Lion, who both suffered similar one nil defeats on Monday, will be looking a change in form today.

Seventh-place Portmore United have four points, twice as many as Humble Lion who are in 11th place and will be looking to secure their second win of the season.

Humble Lion, despite having only two points, will also be seeking a win which would be their first of the campaign.

Portmore have a young team who are attempting to find their feet as the season goes along. They will have to grow up fast in this unforgiving league and will find themselves tested by a Humble Lion team that has a number of veterans within their ranks.

Despite being below Portmore in the table, Humble Lion will probably start favourites as they have players who have been around the block a few times. They have been unlucky so far and will be hoping that lady luck will smile on them today.

Their leader Andrew Vanzie has been driving his team from midfield and will be hoping that this game will be the turning point in their fledgling season.

This game is scheduled for a 3:15 pm start. Both matches will be played at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence at the UWI Mona.

— Dwayne Richards